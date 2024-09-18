How To Watch, Stream, Listen To Utah State v. Temple

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH- After giving Utah a run for their money in the Battle of the Brothers, the Utah State Aggies (1-2) will make the cross-country trek to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to take on the Temple Owls (0-3).

Utah State and Temple will face off for the first time ever at Lincoln Financial Field. Kick-off is at 12:00 p.m. MT on Saturday, September 21.

Utah State Looks To Get Back To .500

Utah State fell short in their last outing to the Utah Utes 38-21. After taking an early lead thanks to touchdowns from Broc Lane and Jack Hestera, Isaac Wilson was able to settle into the game for the Utes, finishing with three touchdown passes, a storm that the Aggie defense was not able to weather.

The Utah State offense showed strong with their 21-point performance. Rahsul Faison rushed for 115 yards on 19 carries. Bryson Barnes threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns, along with a rushing touchdown, however, Barnes also threw two interceptions.

When asked about the circumstances surrounding quarterback in his press conference on Tuesday, Head Coach Nate Dreiling touched on Spencer Petras’ health and what the situation could be against Temple.

“[Petras] was close to 100% last week, but just wasn’t quite there yet… I would think that he’s gonna be practicing pretty close to full speed, so hopefully we will have him available, and that gives us two options right there, and we’ll see who comes out with the better week of practice,” said Dreiling, “I think teams will have two quarterbacks to prepare for that bring a whole different element to the offense.”

Coach Dreiling did clarify whether there was a quarterback competition or if the status at QB comes down to injury, emphasizing, “[Petras] is our starting quarterback if he is 100%.”

Temple Owls

The Temple Owls have not had the start to the season that they were looking for. The Owls began their 2024 campaign against Oklahoma, losing 51-3. They then traveled to Annapolis, Maryland where they were defeated by the Naval Academy 38-11. Last week in their home opener, Temple played Costal Carolina close but came up short 28-20.

Temple sits at 13th in the AAC standings and is the only team in the conference without a win. Utah State will have to focus on Temple WR Dante Wright, who is the core of the Owls’ offense. Through three games, Dante has 236 receiving yards on 23 receptions, with two touchdowns.

How To Watch, Stream, And Listen To Utah State Versus Temple

The Utah State Aggies and the Temple Owls will do battle at Lincoln Financial Field. Kick-off is at 12:00 p.m. MT on Saturday, September 21.

How To Watch:

Mobile/Streaming Devices

ESPN+

On the call: Shawn Kenney and Barrett Brooks

How To Listen

KSL Sports Zone 1280 AM

KSL Sports Zone 97.5 FM

KSL Sports app

Online Coverage Of The Game

KSLSports.com

Mobile Coverage Of The Game

KSL Sports app

Postgame Coverage

Postgame coverage for Utah State vs Temple will be on the KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM & 1280 AM) following the action. You can also keep posted with the Aggies and Utes on KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

