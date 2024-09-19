On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GET GEPHARDT

Get Gephardt: Magna man says car warranty company should not have denied his engine repair claim

Sep 18, 2024, 10:38 PM

Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture

BY MATT GEPHARDT AND SLOAN SCHRAGE


KSLTV.com

MAGNA Gene Allen’s Kia Sportage runs fine now, but he says it cost him $7,000 to get it there.

“The engine blew up,” Allen said. “I started having engine problems with it.”

Worse, the extended auto warranty he bought for $1,800 last year is refusing to help pay for those repairs. Allen says he was told he violated the terms by filling up with cheap gas.

“Pre-ignition, pre-detonation, low quality of fuel,” he listed.

Allen protested, saying he gets his gas from the same mainstream, brand-name stations where most people in Utah buy gas. And his owner’s manual doesn’t say anything about using more-expensive, higher-octane gasoline.

“If it’s a high-performance car. yeah, naturally, you would put a high performance, you know, you’d put a higher-octane gas or maybe even a certain brand or gas additives,” he said. “But it’s just a standard car, you know, and the computers are set to run basic no lead regular gasoline.”

Still, Allen says the warranty company won’t budge. So, he called the KSL Investigators.

We began by reading through Allen’s contract from Total Auto Protect. It does say they won’t cover “damage caused by pre-ignition detonation.” And it says fuel can’t be “improper” or “contaminated” or “more than 10% ethanol.” It doesn’t say anything about the cost or the grade of gas.

So, we contacted Total Auto Protect to ask if the claim was denied because Allen uses the lowest and cheapest octane. And we asked how pre-ignition detonation was determined. No answers to those questions, but in an email, a representative of the company told us: “the customer complaint that is the subject of your specific inquiry has been resolved.”

We don’t know what the resolution is, as Allen has since stopped communicating with us – suggesting he had to agree to stop talking to get a resolution. But we can’t confirm that.

Considering buying an extended auto warranty? You should know that whoever provides it, the contract’s terms have to be followed to the tee. Stuff like towing, using your car for rideshare, and lifting your truck can get your claim denied quickly. But if you’re positive your claim should have been approved, you can contact Utah’s Insurance Department and the Consumer Protection Division.

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

Get Gephardt

FILE — Travel experts say competition, or the lack of, at a hub airport can drive the costs of a...

Matt Gephardt

How flying direct from Salt Lake can cost you more than a connecting flight to the same destination

The KSL Investigators found people who use Salt Lake City International as a layover often pay less for the same flight than those who book a direct flight from Utah.

1 day ago

Counterfeit car seats can be difficult to spot...

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt helps Utah mother refused refund for unsafe, knock-off car seat

A few weeks back, Intermountain Health held a news conference about so-called “counterfeit car seats.”  It featured Jillian Davis, whose car seat was so below safety standards, the hospital wouldn't even let her take her new baby home in it.

2 days ago

Katie Hass, director for the Utah Division of Consumer Protection recently told KSL TV that her age...

Matt Gephardt

Utah regulators warn all car dealers they’ll enforce state law against deceptive acts

The Utah Division of Consumer Protection recently sent a letter to every dealer in the state saying it will “investigate” and “enforce” state law requiring car buyers to be treated without “deceptive acts and practices.”

8 days ago

Deme Frost believes she should be compensated for her car’s loss of value after another driver ca...

Matt Gephardt

Can drivers in Utah get money if their car drops in value after a crash?

Your car's value can take a big hit after an accident. If another driver is at fault, should their insurance cover that diminished value, in addition to the repairs?

13 days ago

FILE — (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)...

Matt Gephardt & Sloan Schrage

Utah man fights for full airline credit after an overseas currency plummets in value

A Utah man fights to get a full airline credit after an overseas currency plummets in value.

15 days ago

Todd Taylor showing KSL's Matt Gephardt what Google Maps shows as his incorrect address....

Matt Gephardt

When a mapping app gets your address wrong, how do you fix it?

If a mapping app took people to the wrong place, you'd expect them to fix it. But when a Daybreak man couldn't, he decided to Get Gephardt.

23 days ago

Sponsored Articles

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

How lighting impacts your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Get Gephardt: Magna man says car warranty company should not have denied his engine repair claim