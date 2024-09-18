On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

California law cracking down on election deepfakes by AI to be tested

Sep 18, 2024, 5:20 PM | Updated: 7:54 pm

FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at the opening ceremony for Panda Ridge, the new exhibit...

FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at the opening ceremony for Panda Ridge, the new exhibit at the San Diego Zoo, Aug. 8, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SACRAMENTO, CA (AP) — California now has some of the toughest laws in the United States to crack down on election deepfakes ahead of the 2024 election after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed three landmark proposals this week at an artificial intelligence conference in San Francisco.

The state could be among the first to test out such legislation, which bans the use of AI to create false images and videos in political ads close to Election Day.

State lawmakers in more than a dozen states have advanced similar proposals after the emergence of AI began supercharging the threat of election disinformation worldwide, with the new California law being the most sweeping in scope. It targets not only materials that could affect how people vote but also any videos and images that could misrepresent election integrity. The law also covers materials depicting election workers and voting machines, not just political candidates.

Among the three law signed by Newsom on Tuesday, only one takes effect immediately to prevent deepfakes surrounding the 2024 election. It makes it illegal to create and publish false materials related to elections 120 days before Election Day and 60 days thereafter. It also allows courts to stop the distribution of the materials, and violators could face civil penalties. The law exempts parody and satire.

The goal, Newsom and lawmakers said, is to prevent the erosion of public trust in U.S. elections amid a “fraught political climate.”

The legislation is already drawing fierce criticism from free speech advocates and social media platform operators.

Elon Musk, owner of the social media platform X, called the new California law unconstitutional and an infringement on the First Amendment.

Hours after they were signed into law, Musk on Tuesday night elevated a post on X sharing an AI-generated video featuring altered audios of Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris. His post of another deepfake featuring Harris prompted Newsom to vow to pass legislation cracking down on the practice in July.

“The governor of California just made this parody video illegal in violation of the Constitution of the United States. Would be a shame if it went viral,” Musk wrote of the AI-generated video, which has the caption identifying the video as a parody.

But it’s not clear how effective these laws are in stopping election deepfakes, said Ilana Beller of Public Citizen, a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization. The group tracks state legislation related to election deepfakes.

None of the law has been tested in a courtroom, Beller said.

The law’s effectiveness could be blunted by the slowness of the courts against a technology that can produce fake images for political ads and disseminate them at warp speed.

It could take several days for a court to order injunctive relief to stop the distribution of the content, and by then, damages to a candidate or to an election could have been already done, Beller said.

“In an ideal world, we’d be able to take the content down the second it goes up,” she said. “Because the sooner you can take down the content, the less people see it, the less people proliferate it through reposts and the like, and the quicker you’re able to dispel it.”

Still, having such a law on the books could serve as a deterrent for potential violations, she said.

Newsom’s office didn’t immediately respond to questions about whether Musk’s post violated the new state law.

Assemblymember Gail Pellerin, author of the law, wasn’t immediately available Wednesday to comment.

Newsom on Tuesday also signed two other laws, built upon some of the first-in-the-nation legislation targeting election deepfakes enacted in California in 2019, to require campaigns to start disclosing AI-generated materials and mandate online platforms, like X, to remove the deceptive material. Those laws will take effect next year, after the 2024 election.

KSL 5 TV Live

Science & Technology

woman smiles and holds newborn...

Laura Ungar, AP Science Writer

Scientists show how pregnancy changes the brain in innumerable ways

A new study offers the first detailed map of the human brain throughout and after pregnancy. The study looks at one woman's brain but kicks off a large international research project that aims to scan the brains of hundreds and could one day provide clues about disorders like postpartum depression.

11 hours ago

This photo provided by Blue Kingdom Whale and Wildfire Tours shows a seal in the mouth of a humpbac...

Associated Press

A bewildered seal found itself in the mouth of a humpback whale

A photograph by a whale-watching naturalist captured a seemingly bewildered seal in the mouth of a humpback whale after the giant marine mammal accidentally gulped it last Thursday in the waters off Anacortes, Washington.

1 day ago

FILE - A person stands in front of a Meta sign outside of the company's headquarters in Menlo Park,...

Kelvin Chan, AP Business Writer

Meta bans Russia state media outlets over ‘foreign interference’

Meta is banning Russia state media organization from its social media company platforms, alleging that the outlets used deceptive tactics to amplify Moscow’s propaganda.

1 day ago

This undated image provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's Titan submers...

Ray Sanchez and Graham Hurley, CNN

OceanGate’s former operations director says maker of ill-fated Titan submersible was ‘all smoke and mirrors’

David Lochridge, a former director of marine exploration for OceanGate who expressed safety concerns about the ill-fated Titan submersible, said Tuesday that company culture was centered on “making money” and “very little in the way of science.”

1 day ago

FILE: The Instagram app logo is displayed on an iPhone on Aug. 3, 2016, in London, England. (Photo...

Mary Culbertson

Meta launches ‘teen accounts’ with new protections after harmful accusations

Meta announced a new implementation of "teen accounts" on its platform after facing scrutiny by lawmakers for not protecting children on its platform.

1 day ago

In this photo illustration, the TikTok app is seen in the app store on a phone on March 13, 2024 in...

Brian Fung, CNN

TikTok just had the most important two hours of its life

A trio of federal judges on Monday began discussions on who really controls TikTok’s magical algorithm — the US-based company that runs the app or its Chinese parent, ByteDance.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

How lighting impacts your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

California law cracking down on election deepfakes by AI to be tested