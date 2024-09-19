On the Site:
Brayan Vera Gives Real Salt Lake Early Lead On Penalty Kick

Sep 18, 2024, 7:59 PM

Sep 18, 2024, 7:59 PM

SANDY, Utah – Real Salt Lake took advantage of an early penalty kick, taking a 1-0 lead over FC Dallas after Sebastien Ibeagha took Anderson Julio to the turf to stop an attack in the tenth minute.

Brayan Vera took the penalty, beating Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes to the center of the net.

The Claret & Cobalt took the first two shots of the match to put Dallas in the early hole.

It was Vera’s second goal of the season.

Chicho Arango Suspended for FC Dallas Match

Cristian ‘Chicho’ Arango, Major League Soccer’s second-leading scorer (17 goals, 11 assists), will miss Wednesday night’s match with a suspension. Arango is serving a suspension for yellow card accumulation after receiving his fifth yellow of the year in a 3-0 loss against Houston on September 14. This is his second suspension of the year. The Colombian striker missed four matches earlier in the season.

Arango is expected to be at full strength when the Claret & Cobalt host Portland on Saturday, September 21.

Three of RSL’s next four matches and four of its final six games are at America First Field. Entering Wednesday’s match, the club is 9-3-1 at home in 2024.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

RSL stays in the Salt Lake Valley to host the Portland Timbers on Saturday, September 21. Kickoff at America First Field is at 7:30 p.m. MT.

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

For more Real Salt Lake coverage and analysis, subscribe to The RSL Show and follow them on Instagram. 

You can find KSL Sports coverage of Real Salt Lake here.

Anderson Julio Gives Real Salt Lake Two-Goal Lead From Distance

Leading 1-0 after an early PK, Anderson Julio launched a rocket from near mid-field, surprising Maarten Paes in goal. 

How To Watch, Stream, Listen To Utah State v. Temple

Utah State and Temple will face off for the first time ever at Lincoln Financial Field. Kick-off is at 12:00 p.m. MT on Saturday, September 21.

Danny Ainge, Drew Brees Support ‘Especially For Athletes’ At Black Desert Golf

It can be easy for athletes at the highest level to become so insulated by their sport that they lose sight of the world around them. 'Especially for Athletes' (E4A) aims to inspire athletes to do more than just be great athletes.

Utah Hockey Club Provides Update On Streaming Service

As the Utah Hockey Club continues to check items off their list of preseason preparations, streaming service details have yet to be fully announced. However, during the team's media day, President of Hockey Operations Chris Armstrong said that fans can expect an announcement very soon.

EA Sports College Football 25 Simulation Of BYU/Kansas State

Will BYU upset the nationally-ranked Wildcats? We let the video game play it out.

Utah High School Football 2024 Streaming Guide: Week 6

Week 6 streaming schedule for the 2024 Utah high school football season on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

