Brayan Vera Gives Real Salt Lake Early Lead On Penalty Kick

SANDY, Utah – Real Salt Lake took advantage of an early penalty kick, taking a 1-0 lead over FC Dallas after Sebastien Ibeagha took Anderson Julio to the turf to stop an attack in the tenth minute.

Brayan Vera took the penalty, beating Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes to the center of the net.

The Claret & Cobalt took the first two shots of the match to put Dallas in the early hole.

It was Vera’s second goal of the season.

Chicho Arango Suspended for FC Dallas Match

Cristian ‘Chicho’ Arango, Major League Soccer’s second-leading scorer (17 goals, 11 assists), will miss Wednesday night’s match with a suspension. Arango is serving a suspension for yellow card accumulation after receiving his fifth yellow of the year in a 3-0 loss against Houston on September 14. This is his second suspension of the year. The Colombian striker missed four matches earlier in the season.

Arango is expected to be at full strength when the Claret & Cobalt host Portland on Saturday, September 21.

Three of RSL’s next four matches and four of its final six games are at America First Field. Entering Wednesday’s match, the club is 9-3-1 at home in 2024.

RSL stays in the Salt Lake Valley to host the Portland Timbers on Saturday, September 21. Kickoff at America First Field is at 7:30 p.m. MT.

