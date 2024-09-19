Anderson Julio Gives Real Salt Lake Two-Goal Lead From Distance

SANDY, Utah – With its leading goal-scorer unavailable, Real Salt Lake was forced to rely on its depth against FC Dallas. Leading 1-0 after an early PK, Anderson Julio launched a rocket from near mid-field, surprising Maarten Paes in goal.

Julio’s shot floated toward the goal as Paes backpedaled to make the save. Despite his best efforts, the shot from near midfield sailed over the keeper’s outstretched hands to give the home team a 2-0 advantage.

The golazo was Julio’s eighth of the year and the second in 24 minutes for an RSL team that has struggled recently.

Brayan Vera took advantage of a penalty kick in the tenth minute for his team’s first goal.

Real Salt Lake has four shots on goal to none for FC Dallas. Dallas holds a marginal possession advantage despite the two-goal deficit.

Chicho Arango Suspended for FC Dallas Match

Cristian ‘Chicho’ Arango, Major League Soccer’s second-leading scorer (17 goals, 11 assists), will miss Wednesday night’s match with a suspension. Arango is serving a suspension for yellow card accumulation after receiving his fifth yellow of the year in a 3-0 loss against Houston on September 14. This is his second suspension of the year. The Colombian striker missed four matches earlier in the season.

Arango is expected to be at full strength when the Claret & Cobalt host Portland on Saturday, September 21.

Three of RSL’s next four matches and four of its final six games are at America First Field. Entering Wednesday’s match, the club is 9-3-1 at home in 2024.

