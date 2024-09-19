Bureau of Indian Affairs investigating crash that left two tribal members in critical condition

BRIDGELAND, Duchesne Co. — Two tribal members were hospitalized after their vehicle collided with another on U.S. 40.

The Department of Public Transportation reported that at approximately 3:35 p.m. Wednesday, a Chevrolet Blazer and a flatbed tow truck collided near mile marker 97.

The two occupants of the Blazer were transported to a hospital in critical condition. One of them was transported by a medical helicopter, the other by ambulance.

“Both victims of the crash are tribal members. The Bureau of Indian Affairs is investigating the crash,” the department said.

Both directions of U.S. 40 were closed due to the crash, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

🚨 Closure – Both Directions of US 40 at MP 97 (Bridgeland) Duchesne Co. are closed due to a crash. Expect delays. Use an alternate route. — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) September 18, 2024

“It is a serious crash investigation,” Sgt. Battenfield with the Utah Highway Patrol said. Battenfield reported it is up to the Bureau when to open the roads.

The Utah Highway Patrol is helping the Bureau of Indian Affairs with the investigation.

This story is breaking and may be updated.