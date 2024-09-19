On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Bureau of Indian Affairs investigating crash that left two tribal members in critical condition

Sep 18, 2024, 9:08 PM | Updated: 9:13 pm

The Bureau of Indian Affairs is investigating a two-vehicle crash that sent two tribal members to t...

The Bureau of Indian Affairs is investigating a two-vehicle crash that sent two tribal members to the hospital in critical condition on Sept. 18, 2024. (Department of Public Transit)

(Department of Public Transit)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

BRIDGELAND, Duchesne Co. — Two tribal members were hospitalized after their vehicle collided with another on U.S. 40.

The Department of Public Transportation reported that at approximately 3:35 p.m. Wednesday, a Chevrolet Blazer and a flatbed tow truck collided near mile marker 97.

The two occupants of the Blazer were transported to a hospital in critical condition. One of them was transported by a medical helicopter, the other by ambulance.

“Both victims of the crash are tribal members. The Bureau of Indian Affairs is investigating the crash,” the department said.

Both directions of U.S. 40 were closed due to the crash, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

“It is a serious crash investigation,” Sgt. Battenfield with the Utah Highway Patrol said. Battenfield reported it is up to the Bureau when to open the roads.

The Utah Highway Patrol is helping the Bureau of Indian Affairs with the investigation.

This story is breaking and may be updated.

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

crushed semitruck...

Larry D. Curtis

Two occupants survive semi rollover in southern Utah

A semitruck rolled Wedensday morning, disrupting traffic along Interstate 15 in southern Utah.

6 hours ago

A light on top of a police car...

Larry D. Curtis

Utah van driver killed in collision with train

At least one person is dead after a collision between a van and a train near Utah's border with Idaho.

7 hours ago

The tree that fell on Tom Lewis' home Tuesday (KSL TV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Storm brings down trees across Roy, Clinton

A resident recounts the scary moments during a thunderstorm Tuesday afternoon when a tree crashed into his home.

22 hours ago

(Colorado City)...

Alexander Campbell

Colorado City motorcycle crash leaves one dead over the weekend

An auto-motorcycle crash in Colorado City has left one man dead on Saturday, and an ongoing investigation in its wake.

1 day ago

The scene of the crash involving three SLCPD patrol cars on 1300 South 700 East on Sept. 17, 2024....

Michael Houck

Suspected DUI driver crashes into three Salt Lake City police cars, injuries two

A man is in police custody after he crashed into three Salt Lake City police cars while officers were investigating another crash Tuesday morning.

1 day ago

Provo citizens are expressing frustrations after a series of accidents along 2200 North. (KSL TV)...

Debbie Worthen

Provo neighbors frustrated after pattern of crashes

A dramatic scene this weekend on a Provo street after a truck crashes through a yard, barely avoiding injuring a child.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

How lighting impacts your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Bureau of Indian Affairs investigating crash that left two tribal members in critical condition