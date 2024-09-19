Anderson Julio’s Second Goal Hands Real Salt Lake 3-1 Lead

SANDY, Utah – Real Salt Lake’s Anderson Julio has been a thorn in FC Dallas’ side all night, playing a role in each of RSL’s first-half goals. Not done, Julio finished a beautiful 62nd-minute run with a right-footed poke past the keeper for a 3-1 lead.

Julio’s goal was his second of the night for the attacker.

Dominik Marczuk has the assist, Anderson Julio scores a second for his brace as @realsaltlake make it 3-1 over @FCDallas #RSL | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/sedzGkgDXG — RSL Show on KSL 🎙️⚡️ (@rslshow) September 19, 2024

Dominik Marczuk started the build when he found space on the right sideline. After dribbling into the attacking third, Marczuk found Julio with a cross near the top of the six.

Julio wasted no time, using one touch to beat Maarten Peas for the second time in the evening. Julio’s ninth goal of the season gave RSL a commanding 3-1 lead with less than 30 minutes to play. It was Marczuk’s first assist of the year.

Chicho Arango Suspended for FC Dallas Match

Cristian ‘Chicho’ Arango, Major League Soccer’s second-leading scorer (17 goals, 11 assists), will miss Wednesday night’s match with a suspension. Arango is serving a suspension for yellow card accumulation after receiving his fifth yellow of the year in a 3-0 loss against Houston on September 14. This is his second suspension of the year. The Colombian striker missed four matches earlier in the season.

sweater weather has begun — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) September 18, 2024

Arango is expected to be at full strength when the Claret & Cobalt host Portland on Saturday, September 21.

Three of RSL’s next four matches and four of its final six games are at America First Field. Entering Wednesday’s match, the club is 9-3-1 at home in 2024.

RSL stays in the Salt Lake Valley to host the Portland Timbers on Saturday, September 21. Kickoff at America First Field is at 7:30 p.m. MT.

