New owner seeks community involvement, support as nonprofit aims to restore 5th Ward meetinghouse

SALT LAKE CITY — The new owner of a historic church property on Wednesday outlined a new plan for the structure that includes housing for those in recovery from addiction.

The 5th Ward meetinghouse was nearly demolished earlier in the year over Easter, but the effort was thwarted by a city worker who noticed the demolition and stopped it.

Skyler Baird acquired the property from the developer, and under his Salt of the Earth nonprofit, plans to restore the 1910 structure.

He told KSL TV his plan included likely using the chapel as a center for community events and receptions while transforming other rooms into places to live.

“The classrooms and the space underneath the chapel will become housing, primarily for people who have gone through addiction recovery programs,” Baird said.

Baird turned emotional when talking about his motivation for the project which will require upwards of $500,000 in repair and restoration costs. He said the organization is soliciting donations, including via Venmo*.

“Over my years of landlording, I’ve just seen so many people that are struggling and for those people—especially those that have made the choice to recover and have gone through that process—we need to be there to support them,” Baird said.

His group, in conjunction with Preservation Utah, was also planning a community event from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Oct. 12 where volunteers could help clear debris from the site while sorting bricks and identifying those usable in the restoration.

While Baird acknowledged the project still held unanswered questions including where all the funding would come from, he had faith he and his nonprofit would see it through.

“I know for sure that with the resources that have been offered and have been shown to me, that God will provide,” Baird said. “It’s going to be there.”

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.