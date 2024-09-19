On the Site:
Utah AG’s term ends soon but his office is still working to conceal his calendar

Sep 19, 2024, 7:00 AM | Updated: 9:47 am

A judge sided with the KSL Investigators and ruled in favor of public access to the AG's schedule...

A judge sided with the KSL Investigators and ruled in favor of public access to the AG’s schedule, but he’s still fighting to keep it hidden. A state panel hears arguments on the issue Thursday. (KSL TV)

BY ANNIE KNOX


SALT LAKE CITY – As the end of his term approaches and Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes wraps up his time as the state’s top law enforcer, his office is pushing ahead on long legal battles to keep the press and public from seeing his work schedule.

Reyes’ office is taking one of those fights to the top level of the state’s justice system, appealing to the Utah Supreme Court after losing its case against KSL earlier this year. His office is also locking horns with the news organization in a related battle – scheduled to be heard Thursday by a state public records panel – and is suing a Salt Lake Tribune journalist over the same issue.

“We have a right to know what our public officials are doing,” David Reymann, a First Amendment attorney representing KSL, said after the news organization’s court victory earlier this year. “If the government is going to do anything, it should be moving in the direction of transparency and not in the direction of secrecy.

A new state law now keeps other public employees’ schedules under wraps. But a spokesperson for Reyes’ office said it’s fighting KSL anyway to protect the interests of Utah’s larger government workforce.

“The issue of daily calendars affects tens of thousands of Utah public employees, including AG Reyes. The AGO (attorney general’s office) is standing up for their collective rights and interests,” the statement says.

Reyes came under scrutiny in recent years for a series of splashy getaways. Those trips include overseas travel with the embattled nonprofit Operation Underground Railroad, a World Cup junket and a visit to Las Vegas, where he raised concerns but no proof of “voting irregularities” in the 2020 election.

Hoping to learn more about how Reyes spends his hours on the clock, KSL filed the public records request in 2022.

The news organization argued taxpayers have a right to see Reyes’ work schedule, with the exception of his personal appointments. Reyes’ office contends that even though several staffers can see and adjust his Outlook calendar, it’s kept for his personal use and not subject to Utah’s open record law.

The public records showdown spilled over to the state Capitol in February. The day after a Utah judge sided with KSL and ordered the release of Reyes’ calendar to the TV station, lawmakers rushed to make sure the courts wouldn’t have the last word on access to schedules going forward.

The Legislature passed a measure keeping public employees’ calendars out of public view from that point forward. Gov. Spencer Cox signed the bill into law the same day; it took effect immediately.

That roughly 24-hour period between the court ruling and the start time of the new law is a focal point of the case before Utah’s State Records Committee Thursday.

Just after the court sided with KSL in February but before the new law passed, KSL filed a new public records request seeking copies of the attorney general’s calendar dating back to January 2020. This request is the subject of the records panel’s Thursday hearing.

The committee’s job is to hear and decide public record disputes. parties can appeal the committee’s decision by filing a lawsuit.

The attorney general’s office argues the new state law prevents it from releasing Reyes’ calendar. Attorneys for the news organization say case law has held that new laws like this one don’t apply to existing record requests.

Utah isn’t the only state to chip away at government transparency this year. A new Louisiana law limits access to the governor’s schedule, and New Jersey made it harder to see government officials’ emails and text messages in a series of big changes to the state’s open record law.

This story will be updated.

Have you experienced something you think just isn’t right? The KSL Investigators want to help. Submit your tip at investigates@ksl.com or 385-707-6153 so we can get working for you.

