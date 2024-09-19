Anderson Julio Shines As Real Salt Lake Triumphs Over FC Dallas

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH- Andrson Julio and Real Salt Lake collect a crucial three points defeating FC Dallas 3-2. Wednesday’s high-flying offensive performance was just what the doctor ordered, despite not having Chicho Arango in the lineup.

The looming question for Real Salt Lake entering Wednesday’s fixture was who would step up in the absence of Chicho Arango. The answer presented itself early in Ecuadorian forward Anderson Julio.

Real Salt Lake entered their battle with FC Dallas without their captain and main goal-scoring threat, Chicho Arango. Picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against the Houston Dynamo last week, Arango served a one-game suspension against Dallas. Chicho is the MLS’s second-leading goal scorer with 17, just two behind Christian Benteke of D.C. United, who has 19. With only five matches left in the regular season, each game and goal counts in the race for the MLS Golden Boot.

With Chicho Arango sidelined, Defender Justen Glad wore the captain for RSL.

Anderson Julio Has Career Night For Real Salt Lake

First Half

Real Salt Lake and FC Dallas treated the first five minutes of the game as a warm-up, trading possession in the midfield several times. In the 5th minute, Lachlan Brook looked to shift the momentum Real’s way with a shot on goal.

Salt Lake kept pushing, eventually cracking the Dallas defense in the 8th minute, as Anderson Julio drew a penalty on a pass into the box. He handed the ball to Brayan Vera to attempt his first career penalty shot. He converted from the spot, sneaking the ball under the diving keeper, giving RSL an early 1-0 lead.

Brayan Vera from the spot puts @realsaltlake up 1-0 against FC Dallas #RSL | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/r7q2Tutg6A — RSL Show on KSL 🎙️⚡️ (@rslshow) September 19, 2024

Real Salt Lake kept the pressure on, creating another chance in the box in the 13th minute that was defended by FC Dallas.

In the 20th and 21st minutes, Dallas sought their first goal of the night. First, an outward swinging cross that grazed the head of an FC Dallas attacker just sneaking outside the far post. Just a minute later, Petar Musa attempted to chip RSL keeper Gavin Beavers, but ultimately, the ball sailed over the net, keeping RSL in the lead.

In the 23rd minute, after resisting the FC Dallas charge, Anderson Julio put Real Salt Lake firmly in the driver’s seat with an absolute stunner. Off of a pass from his goalkeeper, Julio teed up from just inside midfield, sneaking the ball over Maarten Paes’ outstretched hand and into the back of the net. Real Salt Lake led 2-0.

For the next 20 minutes, Real Salt Lake and FC Dallas traded blows. For Real Salt Lake, Lachlan Brook had two shots on goal, coming in the 28th and 38th minutes. For FC Dallas, Capitan Paul Arriola had two shots on goal in the 41st and 44th minutes. Gavin Beavers was able to hold strong, including a deflection of an FC Dallas cross in the box, preserving his clean sheet.

The four minutes of stoppage time had barely been added when FC Dallas’ Jesus Ferreira caught Real Salt Lake sleeping. After a foul, a free kick was given, and Ferreira wasted no time, quickly putting the ball in play and firing toward goal. To the dismay of the crowd at America First Field, the goal was allowed and FC Dallas cut the lead in half. Real Salt Lake 2, FC Dallas 1.

Got ’em! 🥶 Jesús Ferreira scores off the set piece to pull one back for @FCDallas before the break. pic.twitter.com/cC9wjPPfW5 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 19, 2024

Second Half

The beginning of the second half crawled along as Real Salt Lake played conservatively to defend their one-goal lead, waiting for the opportunity for a counterattack.

In the 57th minute, Pablo Mastroeni opted for an early substitution, taking Lachlan Brook off for Diego Luna.

A third RSL Goal was taking shape in the 58th minute. Salt Lake won a corner kick, however, Matt Crooks couldn’t get on the end of the cross, just missing the point-blank attempt on the outside post.

In the 62nd minute, everything came together for Real Salt Lake. A counterattack developed and Dominik Marczuk sent a beautiful cross into the box, where a waiting Anderson Julio put it away for his second goal, securing his brace, and giving RSL a 3-1 lead.

Dominik Marczuk has the assist, Anderson Julio scores a second for his brace as @realsaltlake make it 3-1 over @FCDallas #RSL | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/sedzGkgDXG — RSL Show on KSL 🎙️⚡️ (@rslshow) September 19, 2024

The hope of a hat trick was dashed for Julio, being subbed off in the 77th minute for Diogo Gonçalves. The America First Field crowd showed their appreciation for Andersdon’s showing as he left the field.

All time Anderson Julio performance tonight btw 👏🏽👏🏽#RSL — RSL Show on KSL 🎙️⚡️ (@rslshow) September 19, 2024

For 43 minutes in the second half, Real Salt Lake was able to hold FC Dallas at bay, but a handball in the box from Braian Ojeda in the 88th minute gave Dallas life from the spot. Alan Velasco converted, tucking the ball into the left corner, cutting the deficit once again. Real Salt Lake 3, FC Dallas 2.

Alan Velasco cuts the @FCDallas deficit in half from the spot with minutes remaining in the match. pic.twitter.com/5BamQ7TiYm — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 19, 2024

With only one goal separating the two teams, ten minutes of additional time were added to the already hectic 90.

FC Dallas bombarded Real Salt Lake late in an attempt to steal a point, creating multiple quality chances, but Gavin Beavers and the RSL defense withstood, defeating FC Dallas 3-2.

How To Watch Anderson Julio And Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

