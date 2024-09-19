On the Site:
‘Bowie’ car stolen from Murray dealership; owner hopes for return

Sep 19, 2024, 6:49 AM | Updated: 7:06 am

BY LAUREN STEINBRECHER


MURRAY — A Bountiful man is asking for the public’s help after thieves stole two cars, including his, right off a Murray dealership lot. He’s also cautioning others to be careful, because of how the culprits managed to get keys.

Jonah Napoli is a huge fan of David Bowie and themed his entire car after the Aladdin Sane album.

The white 2014 MINI Countryman features a custom European-style license plate that says “BOWIE” with stars on either side, and a bright orange off-centered lightning bolt on the hood. The car is also adorned with Bowie-themed stickers.

“It’s a little homage to someone that I really admire,” Napoli said.

Others usually notice and love his fun-themed MINI, which Napoli named Bowie.

“I’ve had people honk and wave, and go crazy over it.”

But right now, he isn’t driving Bowie, after dropping it off Sunday evening at MINI of Murray for maintenance. On Monday afternoon, Napoli said a service manager called and told him the dealership’s drop box had been vandalized.

“When you hear, ‘I have bad news,’ from a mechanic, you kind of expect it to be that you’re paying for a big bill — not that your car has been stolen,” Napoli said.

A MINI Countryman belonging to Jonah Napoli that was stolen from a dealership lot in Murray. (Courtesy Jonah Napoli)

Murray police said they took the theft report and it appeared the person or people who stole “Bowie” pried open the after-hours key drop box before using the keys inside to steal two cars off the lot.

Police said the other vehicle stolen was another white MINI with red racing stripes down the middle.

Napoli said he was frustrated after hearing what happened.

“You put all this time and effort into modifying your car, making it your own as a MINI owner,” he said. “Then to just have it suddenly be gone … it’s upsetting.”

Napoli is now warning others to be cognizant when leaving keys in a car shop or dealership drop box, and said he’ll avoid doing that in the future.

However, he said he blames the thief, and not the dealership.

“I think we’re all just kind of trying to get it settled in the best way that we can,” he said.

With how recognizable his car is, Napoli is hoping someone has seen Bowie around and can help police track it down.

“Best case scenario, it’s not destroyed, and it’s found,” he said. “I would like my car back.”

