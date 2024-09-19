New Utah Hockey Club, Utah Jazz Streaming Service Seemingly Appears On Apple TV

SALT LAKE CITY – Just a day after the Utah Hockey Club’s media day, a new streaming service called SEG+ has emerged on Apple TV that appears to be the new home of Utah Jazz and Utah Hockey Club games for the upcoming season.

SEG+ Streaming Service on Apple TV

Well, well, well, what do we have here? New streaming service for Utah Jazz and Utah Hockey Club on Apple TV? 🏒🏀👀@BensHoops #UtahHockeyClub #UtahJazz pic.twitter.com/UXM5NzZh8E — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) September 19, 2024

Found on the App Store inside Apple TV, the new application known as SEG+ states, “Watching Utah Jazz and Utah Hockey Club games is now easier than ever with SEG+. ”

It also states, “Stream Utah Jazz & Utah HC.” in the app’s description.

Upon further inspection, the app has Utah Jazz and Utah Hockey Club icons that viewers can select. Upon selecting the Utah Hockey Club icon, a full game schedule appears, which answers the question for where upcoming preseason games can be viewed.

Utah Hockey Club Media Day

This new app appeared just a day after the Utah Hockey Club Media Day where club President Chris Armstrong shared that a streaming service announcement was planned for later this week.

“Stay tuned for that,” Armstrong said. “You’re inside of an announcement on that front this week.”

Full Story: Utah Hockey Club Provides Update On Streaming

Previous Utah Jazz+ Pricing & Details

Last season, the Utah Jazz offered multiple options for fans looking to subscribe to their Jazz+ service.

A yearly subscription was priced at $125.50, while fans could purchase the service on a monthly basis at a price point of $15.50. Fans looking only to purchase individual games were able to do so for $5 each.

The Jazz+ streaming service provided unique content for fans including an ongoing series called “Shoot the Shot” with head coach Will Hardy.

The team also provided behind-the-scenes, and never-before-seen footage from the team’s history through Jazz+.

Furthermore, Jazz+ offered alternative broadcasts during select games featuring interviews from franchise alumni, as well as a Meet the Coaches series, and Utah Sights and Bites features players’ and fans’ favorite spots around the city.

Full Story: Utah Jazz+ Streaming Service Launches At $125.50 Per Year

An official announcement from the Utah Hockey Club regarding the streaming service is expected to be released later this week.

Utah Hockey Schedule

Fans can watch the Utah Hockey Club’s first game on October 8 against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks. Click here for the full schedule.

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

