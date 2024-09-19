U of U warns of stalker on campus who allegedly followed students into dorms

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah Police issued a safety warning Wednesday after they said a man was stalking students on campus and around the downtown Salt Lake City area.

Oluwatobi Shokunbi, 34, also known as “King Rocky,” is banned from the University of Utah campus. Police say he has followed students into university housing and also threatened a woman at the University of Utah Hospital.

According to the warning, he was last seen at Kahlert Village, the University’s largest student housing community where more than 1,000 first-year students live.

In the campus alert, police advised students to use the SafeRide program or a courtesy escort around campus, and instructed them to call the University Police if they see something suspicious.

“Take care of one another … consider stopping to help if you see someone in trouble,” the school said.

“When we have some directed stalking activities toward our students, we take that very seriously,” Captain Brian Lohrke said. “And we want to make sure the community knows about it and contacts us if seen on campus again.”

Just three weeks ago, University Police announced they would have a student resource officer stationed at Kahlert Village. That position is set to be filled by the end of October.

Students were advised to call University police at 801-585-2677 if they see Shokunbi on campus.