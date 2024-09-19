On the Site:
Update: Students return to class after gas smell at Cyprus High

Sep 19, 2024, 11:00 AM | Updated: 1:25 pm

Cyprus High School was evacuated Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024 after a natrual gas smell was detected ne...

Cyprus High School was evacuated Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024 after a natrual gas smell was detected near the school building. (Google Earth Pro)

(Google Earth Pro)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

UPDATE: Students were let back into the building Thursday afternoon at approximately 10:40 a.m.

MAGNA —  Cyprus High School is being evacuated, according to Granite School District, out of “an abundance of caution” after a smell of natural gas in the neighborhood was detected.

According to the district’s spokeswoman Andrea Stringham, the smell was coming from the main Cyprus High School location as well as the Brockback location, which she said is just a few blocks off campus. Stringham said messaging was sent out to families to debrief them on the situation, and they would update again when students are back in class.

“If for some reason we can’t allow them back into campus we’ll send out messaging and initiate that to come pick up their students,” she said.

Stringham said the district is asking parents to stay home and wait for additional guidance.

“Students are fine, they’re safe and they’re all accounted for,” she said.

Fire crews were searching for the possible cause as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated. 

