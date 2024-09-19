On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS & ELECTIONS

Utah Education Association seeking to void Amendment A from Utah’s ballot

Sep 19, 2024, 12:48 PM | Updated: 1:14 pm

FILE - Utah State Capitol. (KSL TV)...

FILE - Utah State Capitol. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Education Association filed an injunction Thursday against the Utah State Legislature asking a judge to void Amendment A from being counted in the November election.

Amendment A is a proposed change to the Utah Constitution that aims to remove the income tax earmark for education and remove state sales tax on food — a move that UEA argues is an attempt by Utah lawmakers to have complete control over the state’s education funds in exchange for a grocery tax cut.

The injunction alleges the ballot language, like Amendment D, is also misleading to voters and does not give them the information needed to make an informed decision.

Judge rules Amendment D be voided from Utah’s November ballot

“The ballot language is misleading because it misrepresents the substance and effect of Amendment A, and because it fails to summarize legislation that would take effect upon its adoption,” the injunction states.

Further, the injunction argues the Legislature had a constitutional duty to publish Amendment A in at least one newspaper in every county of the state where newspapers are published for two months immediately preceding the general election on Nov. 5 — something it failed to do.

The tax cut would remove the state sales tax on food which is 1.75%, but the local sales tax on food would remain. Kem C. Gardner Institute economist Phil Dean said the tax removal would save the average Utah family a little over $100 a year.

The lawsuit, which includes the injunction on Amendment D, names the Utah Legislature, Gov. Spencer Cox, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes, Speaker of the House Mike Schultz, Senate President J. Stuart Adams, Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson and Alliance for Choice in Education/Ace Scholarships.

UEA maintains the amendment threatens protected funding in exchange for the cut, and has said the amendment would move the funding to “private religious school vouchers and politician pet projects.”

Contributing: Lindsay Aerts and Daniel Woodruff, KSL TV

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics & Elections

Postmaster General Louis deJoy speaks during a press conference on Thursday, September 19. (The Pos...

Marshall Cohen and Gabe Cohen, CNN

Postmaster general says ballots should be mailed in at least a week before Election Day

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy pledged Thursday that the US Postal Service will undertake “heroic efforts” to deliver all mail-in ballots on time this year and urged people to put their ballots in the mail at least one week before Election Day on November 5.

27 minutes ago

In this screengrab from video, astronauts Suni Williams (left) and Butch Wilmore attend a NASA news...

Kristin Fisher, CNN

Boeing Starliner astronauts will cast their votes from space

When NASA’s Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams launched to the International Space Station in June on the first crewed test flight of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, they were supposed to return to Earth roughly a week later, nearly five months before the US presidential election.

5 hours ago

A judge sided with the KSL Investigators and ruled in favor of public access to the AG’s schedule...

Annie Knox

Utah AG’s term ends soon but his office is still working to conceal his calendar

A judge sided with the KSL Investigators and ruled in favor of public access to the AG’s schedule, but he’s still fighting to keep it hidden. A state panel hears arguments on the issue Thursday.

8 hours ago

On Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, a Utah legislative committee voted to shut down a discussion about th...

Daniel Woodruff

Utah lawmakers decide not to hear reports on problems with Republican caucus

A Utah legislative committee voted to shut down a discussion about the Republican Party presidential caucus in March before it even began.

21 hours ago

FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at the opening ceremony for Panda Ridge, the new exhibit...

Associated Press

California law cracking down on election deepfakes by AI to be tested

California now has some of the toughest laws in the United States to crack down on election deepfakes ahead of the 2024 election after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed three landmark proposals this week at an artificial intelligence conference in San Francisco.

22 hours ago

Union workers attend a rally hosted by the Teamsters in Madison, Wisconsin in November 2022. (Scott...

Michael Williams, Kayla Tausche and Kevin Liptak, CNN

Teamsters won’t endorse in presidential race

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters declined to endorse a presidential candidate on Wednesday after releasing internal polling that showed a majority of its members supported former President Donald Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris.

24 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

How lighting impacts your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Utah Education Association seeking to void Amendment A from Utah’s ballot