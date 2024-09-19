Utah Education Association seeking to void Amendment A from Utah’s ballot

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Education Association filed an injunction Thursday against the Utah State Legislature asking a judge to void Amendment A from being counted in the November election.

Amendment A is a proposed change to the Utah Constitution that aims to remove the income tax earmark for education and remove state sales tax on food — a move that UEA argues is an attempt by Utah lawmakers to have complete control over the state’s education funds in exchange for a grocery tax cut.

The injunction alleges the ballot language, like Amendment D, is also misleading to voters and does not give them the information needed to make an informed decision.

“The ballot language is misleading because it misrepresents the substance and effect of Amendment A, and because it fails to summarize legislation that would take effect upon its adoption,” the injunction states.

Further, the injunction argues the Legislature had a constitutional duty to publish Amendment A in at least one newspaper in every county of the state where newspapers are published for two months immediately preceding the general election on Nov. 5 — something it failed to do.

The tax cut would remove the state sales tax on food which is 1.75%, but the local sales tax on food would remain. Kem C. Gardner Institute economist Phil Dean said the tax removal would save the average Utah family a little over $100 a year.

The lawsuit, which includes the injunction on Amendment D, names the Utah Legislature, Gov. Spencer Cox, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes, Speaker of the House Mike Schultz, Senate President J. Stuart Adams, Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson and Alliance for Choice in Education/Ace Scholarships.

#BREAKING: @myuea is now asking a judge to void Amendment A from being counted in November’s election alleging it’s “misleading” and failed to meet the publication requirements. Amendment A would remove the income tax earmark for education but then remove a sales tax on food.… pic.twitter.com/CuCXv67Npn — Lindsay Aerts (@LindsayOnAir) September 19, 2024

UEA maintains the amendment threatens protected funding in exchange for the cut, and has said the amendment would move the funding to “private religious school vouchers and politician pet projects.”

🚫Vote AGAINST Amendment A! This amendment funnels millions of dollars into the hands of state politicians to spend on their own pet projects. pic.twitter.com/uDLJy9SDNP — Utah Education Association (@myuea) September 13, 2024

Contributing: Lindsay Aerts and Daniel Woodruff, KSL TV