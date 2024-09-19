Big 12 Football Predictions: Our Insiders Predict Week Four Matchups

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s time for another week of Big 12 football predictions.

Week four is filled with Big 12 Conference matchups as teams begin shifting from non-conference play to the grind of league action.

The headline games include in-state teams. Utah travels to Stillwater to face Oklahoma State for its first Big 12 game. Then, BYU closes the night against Kansas State in a “Big 12 After Dark” spot in Provo.

Every week during the 2024 Big 12 season, our insiders here at KSL Sports, Mitch Harper and Steve Bartle, will share their weekly Big 12 football predictions. Follow their coverage throughout the season on their personal X accounts: @Mitch_Harper & @BartleKSLsports.

Big 12 Football Predictions: Week 4 of the 2024 season

Here’s the eight-game slate to kick off our season of Big 12 football predictions in week four.

Season Totals

(Through Week 3)

Mitch Harper: 36-8

Steve Bartle: 35-9

Houston at Cincinnati

Saturday, September 21

Kickoff: 10 a.m.

TV: FS1

Insider Predictions

Steve Bartle: Cincinnati

Mitch Harper: Houston

This one will be ugly but the Bearcats have been solid on offense and defense in all three games. Houston just doesn’t seem to have anything going offensively. -Bartle

I’ve been impressed with how Houston is improving each week. Give me the Coogs in an upset. -Harper

Kansas at West Virginia

Saturday, September 21

Kickoff: 10 a.m.

TV: ESPN2

Insider Predictions

Steve Bartle: West Virginia

Mitch Harper: West Virginia

Two of the more disappointing teams through three weeks. West Virginia has looked less disappointing and they get the win to get back to .500. -Bartle

Was Andy Kotelnicki the key to Kansas’s success? The Jayhawks’ struggles continue on the road in Morgantown. -Harper

No. 20 Iowa State vs. Arkansas State

Saturday, September 21

Kickoff: Noon

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Insider Predictions

Steve Bartle: Iowa State

Mitch Harper: Iowa State

This is the best Iowa State team since the 2020 Fiesta Bowl squad. Cyclones cruise to a comfortable win. -Harper

Cyclones better win this one. -Bartle

Arizona State at Texas Tech

Saturday, September 21

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m.

TV: FS1

Insider Predictions

Steve Bartle: Texas Tech

Mitch Harper: Arizona State

Can the Sun Devils carry the early season momentum into Lubbock? They’ve been the biggest surprise of the season so far, good or bad. Texas Tech has not looked great but I think the Sun Devils will experience their first hiccup of the season this weekend. -Bartle

Arizona State completes the Texas two-step in consecutive weeks with a pair of victories. It will be a roller coaster ride, but this should be a fun game. -Harper

No. 12 Utah at No. 14 Oklahoma State

Saturday, September 21

Kickoff: 2 p.m.

TV: FOX

Insider Predictions

Steve Bartle: Utah

Mitch Harper: Utah

This game could very well come down to the wire. Utah has played in hostile environments and that should help them manage Boone Pickens Stadium, which is going to be rocking. Utah needs to control the trenches on both sides of the ball. It’s going to be a very, very competitive contest but Utah gets the win. -Bartle

Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon has only rushed for 90 yards in the past two weeks. That’s a bit puzzling, but QB Alan Bowman has exceeded expectations so far this year. If Cam Rising plays, I still trust him more than Bowman in a big game. -Harper

TCU at SMU

Saturday, September 21

Kickoff: 3 p.m.

TV: The CW Network

Insider Predictions

Steve Bartle: TCU

Mitch Harper: TCU

Battle of the Iron Skillet, what a rivalry name. Though SMU has flashed talent, TCU just has a bit more on both sides of the ball. However, as we learned last week, the Horned Frogs are hard to trust which means this game genuinely could go either way. Still, Horned Frogs. -Bartle

SMU hasn’t won a game against a Power Four opponent in the Rhett Lashlee era. TCU gets the win. -Harper

Baylor at Colorado

Saturday, September 21

Kickoff: 6 p.m.

TV: FOX

Insider Predictions

Steve Bartle: Baylor

Mitch Harper: Colorado

A fascinating matchup. Colorado got back in the win column last week against a bad Colorado State team. Baylor has been tough through their three games. Dequan Finn’s dual-threat ability could be the difference in this one. Baylor gets a win in an entertaining game. -Bartle

This game could sink Dave Aranda if Baylor drops this one. I’m calling for the Buffs to win this one. We need to appreciate the greatness of Travis Hunter because what he is doing is a sight to see. -Harper

No. 13 Kansas State at BYU

Saturday, September 21

Kickoff: 8:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Insider Predictions

Steve Bartle: Kansas State

Mitch Harper: BYU

I’m stepping out on a limb and calling the upset. If BYU can contain Avery Johnson on the ground and force him to throw, I like BYU’s odds to pull it off. BYU by a field goal. -Harper

With an additional day to come down from the Arizona win and prepare for the Cougars, the Wildcats get this one in Provo but the Cougars defense and crowd will play a big role in keeping BYU close. -Bartle

Steve Bartle is the Utah insider for KSL Sports. He hosts The Utah Blockcast (SUBSCRIBE) and appears on KSL Sports Zone to break down the Utes. You can follow him on X for the latest Utah updates and game analysis.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

