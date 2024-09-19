SALT LAKE CITY — Loud booms heard across the Wasatch Front were from the Tooele Army Depot, according to Salt Lake County. There is no threat to human safety.

Booms were reported in several cities, concerning citizens from Farmington to Draper, many calling KSL TV, KSL NewsRadio and hitting social media channels.

Salt Lake County Emergency Management said the Tooele Army Depot is conducting detonations in the south range and would wrap up.

Eagle Mountain said the detonations are set to continue on weekdays through Oct. 31.

We have confirmed with Tooele Army Depot that they are performing detonations today and believe that to be the source. The detonations are part of TAD’s routine operations to dispose of expired military munitions. The army depot conducts detonations typically from September… — Salt Lake County Emergency Management (@SLCoEmerMngt) September 19, 2024

The detonations are part of routine operations to dispose of expired military munitions.

Was shaking the house in Liberty Wells.

took this video of it!

