SALT LAKE CITY — Helping thousands of young mothers and children, The Utah Department of Health and Human Services is celebrating a milestone anniversary.

For decades, the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, commonly called the WIC program, has helped women and children.

For the last 50 years, the program has grown in its services to mothers and their children, often in one of the most challenging times in their lives.

“It’s as simple as just showing up and saying, ‘I need help,'” Abigail Park said.

Park is the mother of a 2-year-old and an infant. When she found out she was expecting her first child, she heard about WIC.

“It was a lot easier than I thought it would be. Usually, when people apply for big stuff like this it takes forever and there’s so much to process, but this one was easy,” Park said.

Park is one of 47,000 people across Utah the program helps every month.

With 46 clinics in Utah, the WIC Program offers one-on-one counseling, online nutrition classes, and other resources for families, such as how to feed their babies and prepare nutritious meals.

“I can remember being scared about not having enough food. I can remember worrying about my children and their health,” Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson said.

Henderson is also a mother of five. For her first three children, she said WIC was a strong support system.

“That assistance was critical to my success as a mother, to my baby’s health, and to being able to raise a healthy child,” Henderson said.

To celebrate this milestone Henderson also brought an official declaration signed by Gov. Spencer Cox stating Sept 19, is Women, Infants, and Children Day in Utah.