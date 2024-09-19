On the Site:
Subscription Prices For Jazz+ Year Two Announced

Sep 19, 2024, 2:11 PM

SALT LAKE CITYThe Utah Jazz have announced the prices for their video streaming service, Jazz+, ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season.

The announcement coincides with the release of the UHC+ which will allow fans to stream the inaugural season of the Utah Hockey Club.

Fans can find the streaming services under the newly branded SEG+ label.

Related: SEG+ Streaming Service Released On Smart Devices

What Are Jazz+ Prices This Year?

The pricing in year two of Jazz+ will remain largely the same with an annual subscription price of $125.50, and a single game price of five dollars.

The cost of a monthly subscription has climbed from $15.50 to $19.50.

However, there are differences in the yearly subscription package.

Last season fans who signed up for the annual pass early also received a Jazz t-shirt, hat, and two tickets to a regular season game.

This season, fans who subscribe to SEG+ by 11:59 PM MT on September 30 will receive two tickets to either a Utah Jazz regular season game or two single-goal view tickets to a Utah Hockey Club regular season game.

Subscribers will also receive a 50 percent off promo code that is valid for one-time-use
at both the Utah Jazz and Utah Hockey Club Online Team Stores on a single order valued at $250 or less.

According to the organization, Jazz+ will feature a new DVR function during live games and a search capability to allow subscribers to find desired content.

Where Can Fans Watch Jazz+?

Fans can subscribe to and watch Jazz+ anywhere in Utah, as well as in most parts of southeastern Idaho and western Wyoming.

At checkout, fans can see if they are eligible to stream SEG+ using their zipcode at SEGplus.com.

SEG+ will be available on Android TV, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku devices.

