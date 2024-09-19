On the Site:
Utah-based company recalls nearly 138,000 beds after reports of breaking or collapsing

Sep 19, 2024, 2:41 PM

This photo provided by the Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a Lucid Platform Bed with an up...

This photo provided by the Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a Lucid Platform Bed with an upholstered square tufted headboard that is being recalled across the U.S. and Canada, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, because they can break during use. (Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP)

(Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly 138,000 platform beds sold at major retailers including Amazon and Walmart are being recalled across the U.S. and Canada because they can collapse, posing fall and injury risks.

Utah-based importer CVB Inc. is recalling the Lucid-branded platform beds with upholstered square tufted headboards. According to Thursday notices from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Health Canada, the beds can sag, break or collapse during use.

To date, there have been 245 incidents of this occurring in the U.S., resulting in 18 related injuries such as contusions and bruises, the CPSC said. An additional 11 reports of “bed failures” have been reported in Canada, with no further injuries.

According to Lucid, the recall covers a discontinued version of its platform beds, which the company says were manufactured between 2019 and 2021.

While manufacturing ended several years ago, the now-recalled beds continued to be sold at major retailers through April 2024, the CPSC said. In addition to Amazon, Walmart and Lucid’s website, consumers may have also purchased the beds at Bed Bath & Beyond, eBay, Home Depot, Macys, Target.com, Wayfair and other retailers.

About 137,000 of the recalled beds were sold in the U.S. and 890 in Canada, the CPSC said.

The beds — which were made in Malaysia and come in twin, full, queen, king and cal-king sizes — can be identified with a white law label found on the back of the headboard. “Made For: CVB INC, 1525 W 2960 S, LOGAN, UT 84321” should be printed on it.

People who have the recalled beds are urged to stop using them immediately and contact Lucid for a free replacement frame.

Consumers will have to write the word “recalled” on the bed’s support rails with a permanent marker and send photos to Lucid. More information about getting a replacement can be found on Lucid’s recall page.

