On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Kansas State-BYU Football Fan Guide: Game Info, What To Wear, Storylines

Sep 19, 2024, 3:19 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, UtahBYU will have its work cut out as it opens the 2024 Big 12 Conference schedule against thirteenth-ranked Kansas State.

The Cougars host the Wildcats at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, September 21.

RELATED: Five Things We Learned From Kalani Sitake’s BYU/Kansas State Presser

RELATED: BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Kansas State Game

No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats @ BYU Game Guide

Game Information

Kansas State travels to Provo, Utah, for its first regular-season game since 1977. BYU vs. K-State kicks off at 8:30 p.m. MT on Saturday, September 21.

These two programs will face off for the first time since the Cotton Bowl on New Year’s Day 1997. The Cougars prevailed in a battle of mountain cats, with current Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian throwing for 291 yards and two touchdowns in a 19-15 BYU win. The all-time series is deadlocked at four games apiece.

Cougar Canyon will occur on the stadium’s West side from 5 p.m. on game day. Food trucks and activities for all ages will be available. BYUtv’s pregame show, Sports Nation GameDay, and BYU Radio’s Cougar Pregame Live will also be broadcast live from Cougar Canyon. The Cougar Walk will take place from the north end of Cougar Canyon through the stadium’s southwest corner, starting at 6:30 p.m.

What channel is BYU football on?

The BYU football game against No. 13 Kansas State will be broadcast on ESPN. Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, and Stormy Buonantony will be on the call.

RELATED: How To Watch, Stream, Listen To BYU-Kansas State

What to Wear

The Cougars will be throwing it back to 1996 and the last team these two programs faced each other. BYU’s jersey is an all-white combination with royal blue trim and black-shadowed numbers.

BYU has encouraged fans to wear white for Saturday’s game.

Top Storylines for BYU-Kansas State

RELATED STORIES

BYU Football On KSL Sports

Follow the BYU Cougars with KSL Sports.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect; give us a follow @kslsports.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

State of Utah Has Ninth Most NFL Players Per Capita In The U.S.

It may come as a shock to some that Utah state finds itself in the top ten for most NFL players per capita in the United States.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Local Players, Coaches In Week Three Of 2024 NFL Season

Here is how to watch the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah in week three of the 2024 NFL regular season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Five Infamous Woj Bombs That Shook The Utah Jazz

After adding the term "Woj Bombs" to the sports lexicon, we look at five posts from Adrian Wojnarowski that shook the Utah Jazz.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah HC Partners With Nomi Health To Provide Free Tickets, Expand Hockey Access

The Utah Hockey Club and Nomi Health announced a new partnership on Thursday that aims to make the sport more accessible to Utahns.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Subscription Prices For Jazz+ Year Two Announced

The Utah Jazz have announced the prices for their video streaming service, Jazz+, ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Takeaways From Utah Hockey Club’s Training Camp: Day One

The Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural training camp is now officially underway, providing a first look at the team as they make their final preparations for the 2024-25 season.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

How lighting impacts your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Kansas State-BYU Football Fan Guide: Game Info, What To Wear, Storylines