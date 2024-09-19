Kansas State-BYU Football Fan Guide: Game Info, What To Wear, Storylines

PROVO, Utah— BYU will have its work cut out as it opens the 2024 Big 12 Conference schedule against thirteenth-ranked Kansas State.

The Cougars host the Wildcats at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, September 21.

#BYU and Kansas State will square off in a late-night Big 12 showcase this Saturday. It wouldn’t be possible without the efforts of LaVell Edwards and Bill Snyder.#BYUFootball https://t.co/2tO4xPwmXw — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 17, 2024

No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats @ BYU Game Guide

Game Information

Kansas State travels to Provo, Utah, for its first regular-season game since 1977. BYU vs. K-State kicks off at 8:30 p.m. MT on Saturday, September 21.

These two programs will face off for the first time since the Cotton Bowl on New Year’s Day 1997. The Cougars prevailed in a battle of mountain cats, with current Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian throwing for 291 yards and two touchdowns in a 19-15 BYU win. The all-time series is deadlocked at four games apiece.

Cougar Canyon will occur on the stadium’s West side from 5 p.m. on game day. Food trucks and activities for all ages will be available. BYUtv’s pregame show, Sports Nation GameDay, and BYU Radio’s Cougar Pregame Live will also be broadcast live from Cougar Canyon. The Cougar Walk will take place from the north end of Cougar Canyon through the stadium’s southwest corner, starting at 6:30 p.m.

What channel is BYU football on?

The BYU football game against No. 13 Kansas State will be broadcast on ESPN. Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, and Stormy Buonantony will be on the call.

What to Wear

The Cougars will be throwing it back to 1996 and the last team these two programs faced each other. BYU’s jersey is an all-white combination with royal blue trim and black-shadowed numbers.

BYU has encouraged fans to wear white for Saturday’s game.

Top Storylines for BYU-Kansas State

