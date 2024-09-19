Utah HC Partners With Nomi Health To Provide Free Tickets, Expand Hockey Access

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Hockey Club and Nomi Health announced a new partnership on Thursday that aims to make the sport more accessible to Utahns.

In addition to free tickets and game-day experiences, select educators will receive a hockey starter kit that comes with helmets, pads, sticks, and nets.

We’re teaming up with @utahhockeyclub to make @NHL hockey more accessible to nonprofits, schools and charitable organizations in our home state! The Nomi Health Cares Community Ticket Program kicks off with the #UtahHC home opener on 10/8: https://t.co/qjeKWUETO6 pic.twitter.com/6WDYDmx5XU — Nomi Health (@nomihealth) September 18, 2024

In a press release put out on Thursday, Utah HC said that the “Nomi Health Cares Community Ticket Program will offer 100 partial-ice-view upper-bowl tickets at no cost to select members of the community during each home game during the 2024-25 regular season.”

Utah Hockey Club President of Hockey Operations Chris Armstrong gave a statement on the team’s new sponsor.

“We are excited to partner with Nomi Health on this impactful, community-focused program, which allows us to provide local youth, their families, and community members the chance to experience the thrill of NHL hockey,” Armstrong said. “We are committed to leveraging the Utah Hockey Club platform to uplift the community here in Utah, and this program is just the beginning of that effort.”

Nomi Health will also be the main sponsor of a new Utah HC initiative, Hockey 101. The initiative will bring two events to Delta Center as well as other events at other locations to educate “local youth and their families on the fundamentals of hockey.”

Nonprofits, schools, community groups, and charitable organizations looking to be a part of the program can find more information here.

