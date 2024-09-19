Five Infamous Woj Bombs That Shook The Utah Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY – After adding the term “Woj Bombs” to the sports lexicon, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski announced he was retiring from news media ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season.

Wojnarowski had been the league’s foremost insider for breaking news, and the Utah Jazz were no stranger to his earth-shaking social media posts.

With Wojnarowski leaving the NBA, here’s a look back at the five most infamous Woj Bombs to hit the Jazz during his time at ESPN.

Five Most Infamous Utah Jazz Woj Bombs

Quin Snyder Leaving The Jazz

Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder is planning to step down, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 5, 2022

On June 5, 2022, Wojnarowski announced that Jazz head coach Quin Snyder was resigning after overseeing the team for eight seasons.

During his tenure in Utah, Snyder had a record of 372-264, the second most wins by a coach in franchise history, and led the team to six consecutive playoff appearances.

Snyder’s departure was the first step in what proved to be one of the most consequential offseasons in Jazz history.

Millers Sell Jazz To Ryan Smith, Wade Jumps In As Minority Owner

After 35 years of stewardship, the Millers have entered into an agreement to sell the Utah Jazz to Qualtrics founder @RyanQualtrics, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 28, 2020

On October 28, 2020, a Woj Bomb fell in the lap of Jazz fans as the ESPN insider announced the Miller family planned to sell the majority share of the organization to local billionaire Ryan Smith.

The Millers had owned the team since 1985 and helped turn the Jazz into one of the most respected organizations in the NBA.

Six months after announcing the Millers were selling the team, Wojnarowski again shook the league’s foundation when he revealed that Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade planned to become a minority owner of the team.

Three-time NBA champion @DwyaneWade has purchased an ownership stake in the Utah Jazz, joining majority owner and governor @RyanQualtrics with plans to take an active role in the franchise and region. Story on ESPN: https://t.co/ZxtZe8uLey — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 16, 2021

Wade had few connections to the NBA outside of a friendship with Smith, but has become a familiar face at the team’s games since 2021.

Donovan Mitchell Traded To Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired Donovan Mitchell in a trade, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 1, 2022

After Snyder’s resignation, and the blockbuster trade that sent Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, one final Woj Bomb dealt the final blow to the Jazz’s most recent championship hopes.

On September 1, 2022, Wojnarowski announced the Jazz were trading All-Star Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, effectively ending a six-year playoff run and ushering in a new era of basketball in Utah.

Gordon Hayward Remains Undecided

Gordon Hayward’s agent, Mark Bartelstein, tells ESPN: “Gordon hasn’t made a decision yet. We are still working through it.” — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 4, 2017

Perhaps no Woj Bomb was more personally damaging for Jazz fans than the one Wojnarowski posted on July 4, 2017.

After fellow ESPN insider Chris Haynes announced that Gordon Hayward planned to leave Utah to sign with the Boston Celtics, Wojnarowski countered the report with a message from Hayward’s agent saying the All-Star hadn’t yet made his decision.

The post even drew a response from Jazz President Steve Starks, further building fans’ hopes that Hayward might stay in Utah.

We trust Gordon and his agent that no decision has been made. Good communication all day and a great relationship. — Steve Starks (@StevenStarks) July 4, 2017

However, within a few hours of Wojnarowski’s report, Hayward posted a lengthy goodbye to Jazz fans on the Players Tribune, ending one of the most strenuous days in franchise history.

NBA Cancels Season After Gobert’s Positive COVID Test

The NBA has suspended the season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

No Woj Bomb shook the Jazz, the NBA, or the world more violently than Wojnarowski’s announcement that the league had suspended its season on March 11, 2020.

The report came just hours after it was announced that Gobert was set to miss the Jazz’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to illness.

It was quickly discovered that Gobert had tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the league-wide suspension of the season.

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, league sources tell ESPN. Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

The news didn’t stop there.

On March 12, Wojnarowski rattled the world again when he announced that Donovan Mitchell, Gobert’s All-Star teammate had also tested positive for the virus, resulting in a chasm in the players’ relationship that hung over the franchise for the next two years.

