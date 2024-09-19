On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

State of Utah Has Ninth Most NFL Players Per Capita In The U.S.

Sep 19, 2024, 5:07 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s no surprise that Utah loves football, but some may be shocked to learn that the Beehive State ranks in the top ten for NFL players per capita in the United States.

Max Preps released a list of the top ten states with the most NFL players per capita earlier this week and Utah came in at No. 9.

At the top of the list, you’ll see names that most could have guessed like Georgia, Louisiana, and Alabama. These three states and Mississippi are the only places to have one NFL player for every 100,000 or fewer people.

Due to the small population size, Washington D.C. and Hawaii also found themselves in the top ten despite having fewer players combined than any other state in the top ten.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, states like Texas and California have an abundance of NFL players but didn’t make the top ten due to the state’s large population.

An interesting thing to note from the top ten list is that more than half of the states are home to an NFL team. Alabama, Mississippi, Hawaii, and Utah are the only states that aren’t.

A common theme for three of these four states is a rich college football history. With that said, it’s safe to assume that a professional team would be well-received and only increase their NFL player production.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Local Players, Coaches In Week Three Of 2024 NFL Season

Here is how to watch the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah in week three of the 2024 NFL regular season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Five Infamous Woj Bombs That Shook The Utah Jazz

After adding the term "Woj Bombs" to the sports lexicon, we look at five posts from Adrian Wojnarowski that shook the Utah Jazz.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah HC Partners With Nomi Health To Provide Free Tickets, Expand Hockey Access

The Utah Hockey Club and Nomi Health announced a new partnership on Thursday that aims to make the sport more accessible to Utahns.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kansas State-BYU Football Fan Guide: Game Info, What To Wear, Storylines

BYU will have its work cut out for it as it opens the 2024 Big 12 Conference schedule against thirteenth-ranked Kansas State.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Subscription Prices For Jazz+ Year Two Announced

The Utah Jazz have announced the prices for their video streaming service, Jazz+, ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Takeaways From Utah Hockey Club’s Training Camp: Day One

The Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural training camp is now officially underway, providing a first look at the team as they make their final preparations for the 2024-25 season.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

How lighting impacts your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

State of Utah Has Ninth Most NFL Players Per Capita In The U.S.