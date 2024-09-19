State of Utah Has Ninth Most NFL Players Per Capita In The U.S.

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s no surprise that Utah loves football, but some may be shocked to learn that the Beehive State ranks in the top ten for NFL players per capita in the United States.

Max Preps released a list of the top ten states with the most NFL players per capita earlier this week and Utah came in at No. 9.

At the top of the list, you’ll see names that most could have guessed like Georgia, Louisiana, and Alabama. These three states and Mississippi are the only places to have one NFL player for every 100,000 or fewer people.

Due to the small population size, Washington D.C. and Hawaii also found themselves in the top ten despite having fewer players combined than any other state in the top ten.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, states like Texas and California have an abundance of NFL players but didn’t make the top ten due to the state’s large population.

An interesting thing to note from the top ten list is that more than half of the states are home to an NFL team. Alabama, Mississippi, Hawaii, and Utah are the only states that aren’t.

A common theme for three of these four states is a rich college football history. With that said, it’s safe to assume that a professional team would be well-received and only increase their NFL player production.

