Magna teacher makes ‘inappropriate comments’ toward students, school officials say

MAGNA — A Magna elementary school teacher has been placed on administrative leave after making “concerning inappropriate comments” directed at students, school officials say.

According to the Granite School District, last week, a Copper Hill Elementary teacher made inappropriate remarks related to school safety to a “small group of students.”

“The teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation. Upon the investigation’s conclusion, the District will take any necessary corrective actions,” the district said in a written statement.

The district said it does not believe the teacher made a credible threat of violence against the school, and the incident is under investigation.

Contributing: Michael Houck, KSL TV