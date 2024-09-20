On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

COURTS & LEGAL

Magna teacher makes ‘inappropriate comments’ toward students, school officials say

Sep 19, 2024, 6:55 PM

(FILE) - A Granite School District sign is pictured at the district's offices in South Salt Lake on...

(FILE) - A Granite School District sign is pictured at the district's offices in South Salt Lake on Monday, April 26, 2021. A junior high student is facing criminal charges after allegedly spreading fake school threats on social media this weekend. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

(Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

Alton Barnhart's Profile Picture

BY ALTON BARNHART


KSLTV.com

MAGNA A Magna elementary school teacher has been placed on administrative leave after making “concerning inappropriate comments” directed at students, school officials say.

According to the Granite School District, last week, a Copper Hill Elementary teacher made inappropriate remarks related to school safety to a “small group of students.”

“The teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation. Upon the investigation’s conclusion, the District will take any necessary corrective actions,” the district said in a written statement.

The district said it does not believe the teacher made a credible threat of violence against the school, and the incident is under investigation.

Contributing: Michael Houck, KSL TV

KSL 5 TV Live

Courts & Legal

FILE - According to the University of Utah’s released 2023 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report...

Brittany Tait

U of U administrators report an alarming increase in rape cases tied to one relationship

A newly released study from the University of Utah shows that sexual assault has spiked dramatically from 2022 to 2023. 

2 hours ago

dome and side of the Utah Capitol...

Brian Carlson

Two advocacy groups sue the State of Utah over Inland Port

Concerns over development along the Great Salt Lake wetlands are now heading to Utah's 3rd District Court, as two advocacy groups are suing the State of Utah.

3 hours ago

Oluwatobi Oludaisi Shokunbi, 34, was banned from the University of Utah campus on Sept. 19, 2024, a...

Larry D. Curtis

Warrant issued for man accused of stalking U of U student

After a safety warning was issued about a man accused of stalking a university student, the Salt Lake County District Attorney filed charges against him, issued a warrant for his arrest, and asked that once arrested, he be held in custody.

4 hours ago

The Department of Justice on September 18 announced a plea deal with suspect Matthew Gabriel in Phi...

Josh Campbell and Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

Fantasy football feud leads to fake bomb threat, prosecutors say

One Philadelphia man’s online beef has resulted in an international investigation and federal charges after he falsely accused a fellow player of intending to carry out violent attacks, prosecutors say.

6 hours ago

A judge sided with the KSL Investigators and ruled in favor of public access to the AG’s schedule...

Annie Knox

Utah AG’s term ends soon but his office is still working to conceal his calendar

A judge sided with the KSL Investigators and ruled in favor of public access to the AG’s schedule, but he’s still fighting to keep it hidden. A state panel hears arguments on the issue Thursday.

15 hours ago

Leah Moses smiles on the floor of the Utah Senate after lawmakers applaud for her on March 1, 2024....

Annie Knox

Plan to train Utah judges on domestic violence taking shape under new child custody law

Utah judges will soon get more training as part of “Om’s Law,” passed following KSL’s coverage of the family court system.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

How lighting impacts your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Magna teacher makes ‘inappropriate comments’ toward students, school officials say