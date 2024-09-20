On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Is Green Pay Packers QB Jordan Love Playing Against Titans?

Sep 19, 2024, 9:42 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love was given a 3-6 week injury return designation in week one but some signs point toward the Packers QB returning in week three.

Will Love suit up for Green Bay in Nissan Stadium or will he watch from the sideline for the second straight week?

The Season-Opening Injury For Jordan Love

In the closing moments of the season-opener in Brazil, two Eagles defenders closed in on Love. As one held onto his leg and another tackled him high, his left leg bent at an awkward angle.

After being attended to by the Green Bay staff for a few minutes, he eventually walked off the field with the help of two trainers.

Love was diagnosed with a Grade 1/2 MCL sprain and given a timetable of 3-6 weeks to return to action.

Will Jordan Love Play In Week Three?

Unfortunately, like many injuries in the NFL, whether Love plays or not will likely be a game-time decision.

However, there are some good signs for Packers fans. Green Bay listed Love as questionable last week despite being a non-participant in every practice. He was then downgraded to doubtful heading into the weekend.

This week, Love was a limited practice participant. This could mean that they are keeping him fresh for game day or that his injury is still preventing him from having full practices.

Love won’t be at 100 percent for the week three game either way. NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Green Bay and their franchise QB may be okay with that.

The Packers won their last game with Malik Willis at the helm. Mind you, it wasn’t very pretty.

Willis threw just 14 passes compared to 34 from Colts’ QB Anthony Richardson. Packers RB Josh Jacobs took 32 carries for 151 yards and the defense forced three interceptions.

They can’t exactly expect the stars to align that like that again for another win. Nonetheless, if Green Bay has postseason aspirations, they should opt to be safe with their 55 million-dollar man.

Following the game in Tennessee on Sunday, the next six weeks of the Packers’ schedule looks like this:

  • vs. Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 29
  • @ Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 6
  • vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 13
  • vs. Houston Texans on Sunday, October 20
  • @ Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 27
  • vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 3

About Jordan Love

Before his time in the league, the Bakersfield, California native played at USU from 2016-19. During his time with the Aggies, Love threw for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions with a completion rate of 61 percent.

In 2020, the Packers traded up to select Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

During his rookie campaign, the former USU standout was inactive for each of Green Bay’s games.

Love saw limited action in his second and third seasons with the Packers and continued to serve as the backup to four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. Following the 2022 season, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. The Rodgers trade paved the way for Love to be Green Bay’s QB1 in 2023.

In his first three seasons, Love threw for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 60.2 percent completion rate in 10 games played.

In 2023, Love threw for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also ran for 247 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Packers to a 9-8 record in the regular season.

In two playoff games, the former USU signal-caller threw for 466 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

State of Utah Has Ninth Most NFL Players Per Capita In The U.S.

It may come as a shock to some that Utah state finds itself in the top ten for most NFL players per capita in the United States.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Local Players, Coaches In Week Three Of 2024 NFL Season

Here is how to watch the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah in week three of the 2024 NFL regular season.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Five Infamous Woj Bombs That Shook The Utah Jazz

After adding the term "Woj Bombs" to the sports lexicon, we look at five posts from Adrian Wojnarowski that shook the Utah Jazz.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah HC Partners With Nomi Health To Provide Free Tickets, Expand Hockey Access

The Utah Hockey Club and Nomi Health announced a new partnership on Thursday that aims to make the sport more accessible to Utahns.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kansas State-BYU Football Fan Guide: Game Info, What To Wear, Storylines

BYU will have its work cut out for it as it opens the 2024 Big 12 Conference schedule against thirteenth-ranked Kansas State.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Subscription Prices For Jazz+ Year Two Announced

The Utah Jazz have announced the prices for their video streaming service, Jazz+, ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

How lighting impacts your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Is Green Pay Packers QB Jordan Love Playing Against Titans?