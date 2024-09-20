Is Green Pay Packers QB Jordan Love Playing Against Titans?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love was given a 3-6 week injury return designation in week one but some signs point toward the Packers QB returning in week three.

Will Love suit up for Green Bay in Nissan Stadium or will he watch from the sideline for the second straight week?

Despite what was projected to be a 3-to-4 week absence due to his knee injury, there is a chance that Packers QB Jordan Love can make it back in time to start Sunday at the Titans. “I wouldn’t be surprised if he plays this week,” said one source. “It’s definitely day-by-day like… pic.twitter.com/O1sJ8M0Zmk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 19, 2024

The Season-Opening Injury For Jordan Love

In the closing moments of the season-opener in Brazil, two Eagles defenders closed in on Love. As one held onto his leg and another tackled him high, his left leg bent at an awkward angle.

After being attended to by the Green Bay staff for a few minutes, he eventually walked off the field with the help of two trainers.

Love was diagnosed with a Grade 1/2 MCL sprain and given a timetable of 3-6 weeks to return to action.

Packers QB Jordan Love’s initial timetable for return is 3-6 weeks. (via @tompelissero) pic.twitter.com/FdcIynUAR9 — NFL (@NFL) September 7, 2024

Will Jordan Love Play In Week Three?

Unfortunately, like many injuries in the NFL, whether Love plays or not will likely be a game-time decision.

However, there are some good signs for Packers fans. Green Bay listed Love as questionable last week despite being a non-participant in every practice. He was then downgraded to doubtful heading into the weekend.

This week, Love was a limited practice participant. This could mean that they are keeping him fresh for game day or that his injury is still preventing him from having full practices.

Love won’t be at 100 percent for the week three game either way. NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Green Bay and their franchise QB may be okay with that.

From The Insiders: If #Packers QB Jordan Love plays, he won’t be 100%. He seems to be OK with that. pic.twitter.com/EWoPyUkUZG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 19, 2024

The Packers won their last game with Malik Willis at the helm. Mind you, it wasn’t very pretty.

Willis threw just 14 passes compared to 34 from Colts’ QB Anthony Richardson. Packers RB Josh Jacobs took 32 carries for 151 yards and the defense forced three interceptions.

They can’t exactly expect the stars to align that like that again for another win. Nonetheless, if Green Bay has postseason aspirations, they should opt to be safe with their 55 million-dollar man.

Jordan Love has ‘a chance’ to play Sunday vs. Titans, per @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/XbiLbIa66Z — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 19, 2024

Following the game in Tennessee on Sunday, the next six weeks of the Packers’ schedule looks like this:

vs. Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 29

@ Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 6

vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 13

vs. Houston Texans on Sunday, October 20

@ Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 27

vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 3

About Jordan Love

Before his time in the league, the Bakersfield, California native played at USU from 2016-19. During his time with the Aggies, Love threw for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions with a completion rate of 61 percent.

In 2020, the Packers traded up to select Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

During his rookie campaign, the former USU standout was inactive for each of Green Bay’s games.

Love saw limited action in his second and third seasons with the Packers and continued to serve as the backup to four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. Following the 2022 season, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. The Rodgers trade paved the way for Love to be Green Bay’s QB1 in 2023.

In his first three seasons, Love threw for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 60.2 percent completion rate in 10 games played.

In 2023, Love threw for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also ran for 247 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Packers to a 9-8 record in the regular season.

In two playoff games, the former USU signal-caller threw for 466 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions.

