GM recalling more than 449,000 SUVs, pickups due to issue with low brake fluid warning light

Sep 20, 2024, 7:46 AM

COLMA, CA - JULY 25: The General Motors logo is displayed on a car a Chevrolet dealership on July ...

COLMA, CA - JULY 25: The General Motors logo is displayed on a car a Chevrolet dealership on July 25, 2018 in Colma, California. General Motors lowered its profit forecasts citing higher steel and aluminum costs due to tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


(AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 449,000 of its SUVs and pickup trucks because the electronic brake control module software may fail to display a warning light when a loss of brake fluid takes place.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday that the recall includes certain 2023-2024 Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESVs, 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, 2023-2024 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban 1500, 2023 GMC Sierra 1500, 2023-2024 GMC Yukon and Yukon XL models.

The agency said that without the warning light, a vehicle may be driven with low brake fluid, which can reduce braking performance and increase the risk of a crash.

A free software update will be provided to vehicle owners.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Oct. 28. Vehicle owners can contact GMC customer service at 1-800-462-8782, Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020, or Cadillac customer service at 1-800-458-8006.

