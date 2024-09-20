Utah County man threatens life of judge for alleged treason

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah County man is facing charges after police said he threatened the life of a judge while his case was pending in 4th District Court.

Elijah Nehemiah Madden, 40, had a pending case for two felonies and a misdemeanor, according to charging documents.

Madden reportedly filed a motion in that case titled ‘Motion for Removal of Judge for reason of TREASON.’

Police said that the motion stated that if the judge “fail(s) to timely move to protect and defend the constitution of the United States and honor your oath of office, you are subject to the capital felony treason, and upon conviction you will be taken by posse to the nearest busy intersection and hung at high noon.”

The threat continued with more details about the judge’s threatened demise, citing the act as “an example to any who take his ‘oath of office’ lightly.”

Madden’s charges were filed Sept. 19, with one count for influencing, impeding, or retaliating against a judge.