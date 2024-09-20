On the Site:
Bill Armstrong Is Proud To Call KSL Sports Zone Official Radio Home Of Utah Hockey Club

Sep 20, 2024, 10:00 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – On Friday, KSL Sports Zone became the official radio home for the Utah Hockey Club in their inaugural season.

In response to the announcement, General Manager Bill Armstrong shared details of the relationship and that he is proud to call KSL Sports a partner.

Utah Hockey General Manager Bill Armstrong

Since the team arrived in Salt Lake City, the partnership with KSL Sports quickly sprouted thanks to the accessibility of the Utah Hockey Club and their eagerness to reach the fans. Over the summer, a large collection of players and staff joined Jay Stevens on Utah Puck Report to begin introducing the team to their new home and fanbase.

 

“Number one, they do a great job covering us and getting hockey news out to not only Utah, but the world. It’s been awesome. I think they have some of the best coverage locally for us so we’re proud to be partners with them,” Armstrong said.

Among other forms of preparation for this new chapter in Utah, a critical aspect of this first season has been exposure and getting as many eyes and ears on this franchise as possible. With this radio partnership, fans won’t miss a beat no matter where they are which Armstrong said will lead to increased viewership.

“Its really important,” Armstrong said. “We try to grow our game; we try to get everybody involved. I think this partnership allows that to happen. The more things we put out about how interesting hockey is, some facts, our skilled players, it just increases our viewership which leads to more people following the team.”

“It’s an exciting partnership. For us to be new in Utah and already have the buzz out there, its a great thing,” he added.

KSL Sports Zone X Utah Hockey Club

Hockey fans will be able to hear games on KSL Sports Zone, the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com/stream.  The KSL Sports app is free to download and use, making it highly accessible for fans.

“KSL Sports is now multi-platform serving audiences wherever they are—on social, streaming, websites, podcasts, apps, radio, and TV,” said Nate Dowdle, Sports Director, Bonneville Salt Lake. “This approach allows us to engage more deeply with fans, grow our audience, and provide the best sports content across every channel.”

Fans can also hear other local teams on KSL Sports Zone, including the Utah Jazz, Real Salt Lake and Utah Royals.

Utah Hockey Club Schedule

Fans can listen to the first Utah Hockey Club preseason game against the St. Louis Blues on air on the KSL Sports APP or on 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule.

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

