Murray High School to use cannon at football game, loud booms expected

MURRAY — Murray High School said a cannon will be used at Friday’s homecoming football game.

Murray High School said in a post on Facebook that the Utah Army National Guard will be bringing a cannon to the football game.

The cannon will reportedly be firing blank rounds, but the school said loud noises should be expected.

“Please inform neighbors and others in the community tonight, that if they hear a loud boom tonight, it will be the cannon,” the post said.

This public warning was issued one day after loud booming sounds were heard along the Wasatch Front, causing residents confusion and concern for their safety.

Thursday’s sounds were confirmed to be caused by planned detonations from the Tooele Army Depot. Experts said that recent weather changes were responsible for the distance the sounds traveled.