On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Murray High School to use cannon at football game, loud booms expected

Sep 20, 2024, 11:54 AM

Murray High School welcomes students back for the 2024-2025 school year. (Nathaniel Gillis, KSL TV)...

Murray High School welcomes students back for the 2024-2025 school year. (Nathaniel Gillis, KSL TV)

(Nathaniel Gillis, KSL TV)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

MURRAY — Murray High School said a cannon will be used at Friday’s homecoming football game.

Murray High School said in a post on Facebook that the Utah Army National Guard will be bringing a cannon to the football game.

The cannon will reportedly be firing blank rounds, but the school said loud noises should be expected.

“Please inform neighbors and others in the community tonight, that if they hear a loud boom tonight, it will be the cannon,” the post said.

This public warning was issued one day after loud booming sounds were heard along the Wasatch Front, causing residents confusion and concern for their safety.

Thursday’s sounds were confirmed to be caused by planned detonations from the Tooele Army Depot. Experts said that recent weather changes were responsible for the distance the sounds traveled.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Utah's Hogle Zoo announced two snow leopard cubs born in June are now ready to accept visitors at t...

Mary Culbertson

Snow Leopard Cubs at Utah’s Hogle Zoo now ready for visitors

Two snow leopard cubs at Utah's Hogle Zoo are finally ready to welcome visitors after months of acclamation.

54 minutes ago

Hunter Biden steps into a vehicle as he leaves federal court, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in Los Angel...

Associated Press

Hunter Biden’s sentencing on federal firearms charges delayed until December

Hunter Biden will be sentenced on felony firearms charges in December after the judge agreed to a delay requested by the defense.

2 hours ago

red and blue lights above a yellow band of lights...

Carlysle Price

Utah County man threatens life of judge for alleged treason

A Utah County man is facing charges after police said he threatened the life of a judge while his case was pending in Fourth District Court.

4 hours ago

Roody Salvatore and two employees stayed busy inside the Makaya Caters food truck, cooking up Haiti...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Haitian food truck owner grateful for community support after presidential debate sparked hate

A Haitian food truck owner is thanking the community for an outpouring of support, after describing being the target of hate and experiencing a huge drop in business following a national controversy born out of the presidential debate.

7 hours ago

Jamie Brotherton talks to KSL TV's Matt Gephardt about the difficulties he has faced in getting a c...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt helps Park City man get his solar roof made whole again

Jamie Brotherton was left in a bit of a bind when a company reinstalling solar panels on his roof never returned in April to finish the job. He decided to turn to KSL Investigators for help.

16 hours ago

A row of Farmington houses as residents begin to consider different ways to increase homeownership....

Daniel Woodruff

Utah city tries ‘out-of-the-box’ approach to address housing crisis

Amid all the talk about housing affordability and the need to increase supply, one city in northern Utah is trying a different way to make a dent in the problem.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

How lighting impacts your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Murray High School to use cannon at football game, loud booms expected