Northern Utah High School Player of the Week – Week 5

Sep 20, 2024, 12:00 PM

SALT LAKE CITY The John Watson Northern Utah High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in Northern Utah. Presented by John Watson Chevrolet in Ogden, each week we honor athletes for their exceptional performance on the gridiron. Our winner this week was Layton High School running back and safety Michael Marriott.

Northern Utah Player of the Week – Michael Marriott, RB, S (Layton)

Layton welcomed West Jordan High School north in non-region play last week. After a scoreless first quarter, West Jordan took control of the contest with a touchdown and field goal in the second quarter. West Jordan took a 10-0 lead into the locker room at halftime. Layton drew first blood in the second half with a field goal from Preston DeWitt. But the Jaguars struck back with another touchdown to take a two-score advantage into the fourth quarter.

Michael Marriott and the Lancers came alive in the final 12 minutes of the game. Marriott would score all three touchdowns for Layton in the final frame, running in from 14, 6, and 3-yards out. Marriott’s final touchdown scamper came with 1:51 to go as they took a 24-17 lead. That proved to be the final score, as Layton completed the comeback against West Jordan. Marriott also helped Layton’s cause from his safety position on defense, tallying four tackles and two crucial interceptions. He finished the night with 75 yards of total offense and three touchdowns as Layton improved to 4-1 on the season.

Player of the Week Selection

The selection committee for the John Watson Northern Utah Player of the Week award consists of Matt George from POW! Creative and Jake Hatch. Jake is the Executive Producer for The KSL Sports Zone. He also hosts a daily BYU-centric podcast called Locked On Cougars. Jake attended Brigham Young University and is a proud native of Orem, UT. He is an alumnus of Mountain View High School, where he was part of the Bruins football program as an offensive and defensive lineman from 2001-04.

