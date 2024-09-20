Snow Leopard Cubs at Utah’s Hogle Zoo now ready for visitors

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Hogle Zoo made an exciting announcement Friday: A set of months-old snow leopard cubs are now ready to welcome visitors at the zoo.

The cubs, Pavlova and her brother Bhutan, have been enjoying time behind the scenes with their “very protective” mother, Babs, after their June 4 birthday. They spent time adapting to their new environment and received regular checkups by animal care staff. The zoo said the cubs also spent time training.

“Training includes tracking a target, moving to different areas, voluntarily getting on a scale and safely taking food from their keeper team,” the zoo said.

In addition to training, the zoo said keepers slowly built Babs’ existing trust with her cubs so she felt comfortable while they were away during veterinary exams. The exams conducted in past months allowed the staff to evaluate the cubs’ body condition and weight and administer vaccinations.

Recently, the cubs’ father, Chim, died from a sudden health decline. However, Chim was not involved in raising Pavlova and Bhutan, or their birth, because snow leopards are solitary in nature.

“Ophthalmologists from MedVet performed detailed eye exams, a unique practice for snow leopards, who are especially prone to ocular issues,” the zoo said. “Both cubs’ eyes look great, and the cubs are in good overall health!”

The cubs have been exploring their outdoor habitat for the first time, the zoo said, which care teams closely evaluated and made necessary modifications to so the cubs could safely explore the space. As visitors trickle in, the zoo said Pavlova and Bhutan will have access to both their indoor and outdoor habitats.

Utah’s Hogle Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the cubs can be seen in their exhibit as of Friday. The zoo suggested visitors check its social media or ask a zoo team member when the best time of day would be to visit in order to see them active.

“Every ticket and membership to Hogle Zoo supports our conservation initiatives in Utah and around the globe through our conversation partners, including Snow Leopard Trust,” the zoo said. “Snow Leopard Trust aims to better understand and protect snow leopards in partnership with communities that share their habitat.”