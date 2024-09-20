Instant Takeaways From Utah Hockey Club’s Training Camp: Day Two

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural training camp is now officially underway, providing a first look at the team as they make their final preparations for the 2024-25 season.

Here are the instant takeaways from day two of camp.

Related: Instant Takeaways From Utah Hockey Club's Training Camp: Day One

Cole Beaudoin Continues to Impress at First Utah Hockey Club Training Camp

After being selected No. 24 Overall in the 2024 NHL Draft, Cole Beaudoin is now participating in his first official NHL training camp with Utah. Two days in, this kid is proving why the club took him when they did.

Now, to clarify, there’s still almost a zero percent chance that Beaudoin plays with Utah this season given how deep the roster already is. But through these first few practices, he’s showing he belongs and that his debut might come sooner than expected.

During both sessions, Beaudoin has been unafraid, scrappy, confident, and battled really hard no matter the opposition. Additionally, based off first glance, he also just looks like he belongs as he’s stuck to his assignments, demonstrated his skillset and never really looked out of position.

Again, it will likely still be some time before he’s lacing up his skates for an NHL game, but it may be sooner than some anticipated.

Clayton Keller’s Creativity and Offensive Skillset on Full Display

As Utah Hockey Club fans will soon find out, forward Clayton Keller is the face of this franchise and the best player on the roster. Last season, he was named to his fourth All-Star game and finished the year with a team-high 33 goals and 43 assists. During Friday’s practice, he demonstrated how he able to accomplish all of that.

Related: Get To Know The Utah Hockey Club: Who is Clayton Keller?

While the team participated in a collection of shooting and offensive zone drills, Keller was continuously dangerous throughout the on-ice session. Whether he was shooting, connecting with a teammate, digging in near the boards or simply finding open space, it’s obvious why he’s able to produce at such a high level.

When you simply sit back and watch how he moves, he’s always trying to put himself and others into scoring positions. On one particular play, Keller received the puck from behind the net right on the doorstep of Connor Ingram. Rather than immediately shooting or trying to beat him one-on-one, Keller moved around the crease and passed to a wide-open Barrett Hayton who buried it. He also wasn’t afraid to battle near the boards and fought hard to win the puck on multiple occasions.

Additionally, Keller was always seeking open space to be dangerous as his head was constantly on a swivel and you could see exactly what he was trying to accomplish.

Heading into this new season, Keller should yet again lead the team offensively.

Utah Hockey Schedule

Fans can watch the Utah Hockey Club’s first game on October 8 against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

