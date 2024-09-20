On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Sign Forward Keyshawn Justice

Sep 20, 2024, 1:45 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz have officially signed forward Keyshawn Justice as they prepare to open training camp on October 1.

Justice is the final member of the team’s 21-man offseason roster which must be trimmed to 15 players by opening nights.

Teams can carry three two-way players which count towards the 21-man offseason roster.

Related: Jazz Sign Guard Max Abmas

Jazz Sign Keyshawn Justice

Justice joins the Jazz after spending last season with the team’s G League Affiliate Salt Lake City Stars.

The forward averaged 11.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 40.3 percent from the three-point line in 21 appearances with the Stars.

Justice, 24, also played for the Jazz in the Vegas Summer League where he averaged 7.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in four appearances.

The forward went unselected in the 2023 NBA Draft after five seasons at Santa Clara where he averaged 11.3 points and 4.4 rebounds before.

Signing Justice ahead of training camp will allow the team to waive the second-year veteran while retaining his G League rights.

Utah Jazz Preseason Schedule

The Jazz will open training camp on October 1.

October 4: Utah Jazz vs. New Zealand Breakers – 7 p.m. MST
October 7: Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets – 7 p.m. MST
October 10: Utah Jazz @ Dallas Mavericks – 6 p.m. MST
October 12: Utah Jazz @ San Antonio Spurs – 6 p.m. MST
October 15: Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings – 7 p.m. MST
October 18: Utah Jazz @ Portland Trail Blazers – 8 p.m. MST

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Takeaways From Utah Hockey Club’s Training Camp: Day Two

The Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural training camp is now officially underway, providing a first look at the team as they make their final preparations for the 2024-25 season. Here are the instant takeaways from day two of camp.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

K-State Co-OC, Former USU Coach Matt Wells Weighs In On Atmosphere At BYU

Former Utah State head coach is well aware of the challenges of facing BYU in Provo.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Northern Utah High School Player of the Week – Week 5

The John Watson Northern Utah High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in all of Northern Utah, honoring their exceptional performances on the gridiron.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Injury Report Entering Big 12 Opener Against No. 13 Kansas State

The latest on BYU football injuries before the showdown against the Kansas State Wildcats.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bill Armstrong Is Proud To Call KSL Sports Zone Official Radio Home Of Utah Hockey Club

On Friday afternoon, KSL Sports Zone became the official radio home for the Utah Hockey Club in their inaugural season. In response to the announcement, General Manager Bill Armstrong shared details of the relationship and that he is proud to call KSL Sports a partner.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Is Green Pay Packers QB Jordan Love Playing Against Titans?

Jordan Love was given a 3-6 week injury return designation in week one but some signs point toward the Packers QB returning in week three.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

How lighting impacts your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Jazz Sign Forward Keyshawn Justice