Jazz Sign Forward Keyshawn Justice

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz have officially signed forward Keyshawn Justice as they prepare to open training camp on October 1.

Justice is the final member of the team’s 21-man offseason roster which must be trimmed to 15 players by opening nights.

Teams can carry three two-way players which count towards the 21-man offseason roster.

Related: Jazz Sign Guard Max Abmas

Jazz Sign Keyshawn Justice

Justice joins the Jazz after spending last season with the team’s G League Affiliate Salt Lake City Stars.

The forward averaged 11.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 40.3 percent from the three-point line in 21 appearances with the Stars.

We have signed forward Keshawn Justice. 📓 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) September 20, 2024

Justice, 24, also played for the Jazz in the Vegas Summer League where he averaged 7.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in four appearances.

The forward went unselected in the 2023 NBA Draft after five seasons at Santa Clara where he averaged 11.3 points and 4.4 rebounds before.

Signing Justice ahead of training camp will allow the team to waive the second-year veteran while retaining his G League rights.

Utah Jazz Preseason Schedule

The Jazz will open training camp on October 1.

October 4: Utah Jazz vs. New Zealand Breakers – 7 p.m. MST

October 7: Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets – 7 p.m. MST

October 10: Utah Jazz @ Dallas Mavericks – 6 p.m. MST

October 12: Utah Jazz @ San Antonio Spurs – 6 p.m. MST

October 15: Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings – 7 p.m. MST

October 18: Utah Jazz @ Portland Trail Blazers – 8 p.m. MST

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops