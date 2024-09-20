On the Site:
NATIONAL NEWS

Kelce Cereal: Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce’s cereal hits the shelves in Kansas City

Sep 20, 2024, 2:30 PM

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's cereal is starting to hit the shelves in the metro area.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's cereal is starting to hit the shelves in the metro area. (KMBC)

(KMBC)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY NICK SLOAN, KMBC VIA CNN


KSLTV.com

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s cereal is starting to hit the shelves in the metro area.

Kelce and his brother, Jason, attended a Cereal Training Camp to create the blend, which includes Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms, and Reese’s Puffs.

The cereal is being sold in special collectible boxes featuring the brothers.

The picture above was taken in a Kansas City metro area Price Chopper.

“I’ve said I could eat a whole box of Reese’s Puffs in one sitting, and while I stand by that, our creation might just be the new MVP of the cereal aisle,” Travis Kelce said in a news release. “Growing up, we’d go through two to three boxes a week, so teaming up with General Mills is a full-circle moment for us.”

It’s the latest product the two have helped launch.

They recently signed a reported three-year, $100 million distribution deal with Amazon and Wonderly for their “New Heights” podcast.

