Report: Utah Hockey Club Nearing Extension With Dylan Guenther

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Hockey Club is reportedly signing forward Dylan Guenther to a long-term extension.

According to SportsNet’s Elliotte Friedman, the total value of the deal will exceed $50 million.

“Hearing Dylan Guenther and Utah closing in on an eight-year extension at slightly above $7M per,” Friedman wrote. “The Utahns lock up a key piece.”

Dylan Guenther Nearing Extension With Utah Hockey Club

Selected ninth overall by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2021 NHL Draft, Guenther is one of the top young prospects for the organization and should be a key building block for the team with his new deal.

Guenther, 21, appeared in 45 games for the Arizona Coyotes during the 2023-24 campaign registering 18 goals along with 17 assists in his debut season.

Keller and Guenther battling hard ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/rrpruNQOGK — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) September 20, 2024

The right winger was the first overall pick by the Edmonton Oil Kings in the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft where he quickly rose to stardom.

In his first season in the WHL, Guenther scored 26 goals to go along with 33 assists, earning Rookie of the Year honors for the 2019-20 season.

After being drafted by the Coyotes in 2021, Guenther would return to the WHL and lead the Oil Kings with an impressive 45 goals and 46 assists.

The Edmonton native is a core piece on a young but talented frontline that also features Clayton Keller, Logan Cooley, Josh Doan, and 2024 first-round draft picks Tij Iginla and Cole Beaudoin.

Utah Hockey Club’s 2024 Preseason Schedule

September 22 vs. St. Louis Blues (Des Moines, IA) at 5 p.m. (MT)

September 23 vs. LA Kings (Delta Center) at 7 p.m. (MT)

September 27 @ Vegas Golden Knights at 8 p.m. (MT)

September 29 @ Colorado Avalanche at 5 p.m. (MT)

October 1 @ San Jose Sharks at 8 p.m. (MT)

October 2 @ Anaheim Ducks at 8 p.m. (MT)

October 5 vs. Colorado Avalanche (Maverik Center) at 5 p.m. (MT)

