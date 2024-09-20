On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CHAD DAYBELL TRIAL

Chad Daybell’s home near Rexburg has been demolished

Sep 20, 2024, 2:50 PM | Updated: 8:22 pm

CNN's Profile Picture

BY NATE SUNDERLAND, EASTIDAHONEWS VIA CNN


KSLTV.com

SALEM, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — Chad Daybell’s former home and the outbuildings on his Fremont County property were demolished Friday.

SJ Healing Crossroads, a local nonprofit organization, took ownership of the 3.75-acre lot at 202 North 1900 East last month. Plans to remove the house, a shed and other buildings on the property were immediately put in place.

The demolition was completed by companies that volunteered their time and equipment including Taylor Excavation, Tupper Excavating, Depatco, Anderson Earthworks, Double JJ DirtWorks, Tupco, POCONO Coast West, and Chad Ball Construction.

Crews began removing the outbuildings around 7:30 a.m. By 10:30 a.m., excavators and backhoes were tearing down the four-bedroom, one-bathroom house and everything was complete by 4 p.m. A tree was also removed near the spot where Joshua “JJ” Vallow’s body was found.

‘That’s probably the hardest thing to think about that we have to deal with, and Dusty and I were thinking about it earlier that those kids didn’t have a choice, and their lives were taken from them, and they didn’t have say,” Colton Andersen with Andersen Earthworks told KSL TV.

Dozens of truckloads full of debris were taken to the landfill as neighbors and others gathered to watch the demolition.

“I’m just out here seeing it through to the end,” Rexburg Police Lt. Ray Hermosillo told EastIdahoNews.com. “It is a different feeling today than it was June 9 and 10 for sure. It feels a lot more peaceful than it did that day.”

Hermosillo was one of many law enforcement officers from multiple agencies who discovered the remains of Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow buried on the property in June 2020. Daybell was arrested and charged with their murders, along with the murder of his former wife Tammy Daybell. She died inside the house in October 2019.

Daybell’s attorney, John Prior, took possession of the home in 2021. Daybell’s children continued to live in the house but after he was sentenced to death in June, Prior listed the property for $350,000. A local couple, who wants to remain anonymous, created SJ Healing Crossroads and purchased the lot.

“When you drive by the house, you can’t help but think about the tragedy that happened here. Now seeing it anymore will help people close those memories and start the healing process,” Hermosillo said.

Matt and Heather Daybell, Chad Daybell’s brother and sister-in-law, stopped to watch some of the demolition. Other family members of the victims were consulted before the project began and many in other states watched a livestream video of the house coming down.

SJ Healing Crossroads has not announced plans for the property going forward but says the goal is to turn it into a “positive place where such a tragedy occurred.”

“A feeling of somberness with this, it comes up because we watched it all happen throughout everything and now we’re here trying to, not that it’s going to erase the things that happened, but hopefully it will smooth some things out for some people,” Justin Tupper with Tupper Excavation told KSL TV.

Daybell is on death row at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution in Kuna. His wife, Lori Vallow Daybell, was sentenced to life in prison for the murders of JJ and Tylee. She is in Arizona awaiting trial on charges of conspiracy to murder her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, and former nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux.


Contributing: Garna Mejia, KSL TV

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Chad Daybell trial

97 exhibits of evidence were sealed after the Chad Daybell murer trial, but his booking photo was r...

Mary Culbertson

Judge in Chad Daybell case permanently seals 97 evidence exhibits after trial

The judge in Chad Daybell's murder trial ordered that 97 exhibits of evidence be permanently sealed.

3 months ago

Chad Daybell sits and closes his eyes after the jury's verdict in his murder trial was read at the ...

Larry D. Curtis

Chad Daybell to appeal to verdict and death penalty, gets public defender

While former Chad Guy Daybell lives in Idaho's prison system, his attorney filed a notice of appeal and also filed a motion to appoint a public defender after his conviction for three murders.

4 months ago

Chad Daybell leaves the courtroom at the conclusion of his sentencing hearing at the Ada County Cou...

Andrew Adams

Daybell jurors speak publicly about death penalty decision

Two days after a jury sentenced Chad Daybell to death for three murders, jurors spoke publicly for the first time about their death penalty decision.

4 months ago

Chad Daybell in a courtroom in a blue checkered shirt and solid yellow tie...

Dakin Andone, CNN

What to know about Idaho’s death penalty after Chad Daybell was sentenced to death

Chad Daybell was sentenced to death for the murders of his wife and his second wife’s two children this weekend, but when and whether he will be executed remains a wide open question.

4 months ago

Jason and Samantha Gwilliam, Tammy Daybell's brother-in-law and sister (KSL TV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

‘It brings closure’: Victims’ families react to Chad Daybell death sentence

Family members of the three people murdered by Chad Daybell and his wife Lori Vallow Daybell said they are feeling a sense of healing and closure after the 55-year-old religious author from Utah was given the death penalty Saturday. 

4 months ago

Madison County Attorney Rob Wood and Fremont County Lindsey Blake answer questions following Saturd...

Daniel Woodruff

‘Justice was served’: Prosecutors, investigators celebrate after Chad Daybell verdict

Inside an Idaho courtroom, Chad Daybell sat quietly – showing no visible emotion – as he learned his punishment for murder. Outside the Ada County Courthouse, prosecutors and investigators who worked this complex case for years celebrated the jury’s verdict. They spoke publicly about the case for the first time in front of reporters after the sentence was handed down.

4 months ago

Sponsored Articles

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

How lighting impacts your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Chad Daybell’s home near Rexburg has been demolished