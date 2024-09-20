On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

Israeli airstrike in southern Beirut killed senior Hezbollah commander, says IDF

Sep 20, 2024, 2:47 PM | Updated: 3:20 pm

map of Lebanon with its capital, Beirut, highlighted...

This is a locator map for Lebanon with its capital, Beirut. (Associated Press)

(Associated Press)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA QIBLAWI, CHARBEL MALLO, CHRISTIAN EDWARDS, JEREMY DIAMOND AND TIM LISTER, CNN


KSLTV.com

BEIRUT, LEBANON (CNN)Israel’s military claimed it killed a senior Hezbollah commander in an airstrike on the group’s stronghold in southern Beirut on Friday, sharply escalating the conflict between the two sides and raising fears of all-out war.

Ibrahim Aqil, a commander of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force, was assassinated along with “about 10” other commanders, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Daniel Hagari said. He accused Aqil and the commanders of planning to raid and occupy communities in Galilee in northern Israel.

Hezbollah has not confirmed the deaths.

Lebanon’s health ministry said at least 14 people were killed and 66 others injured in the airstrike, which leveled a multistory building in a densely populated neighborhood.

According to Hagari, the targeted commanders were “underground underneath a residential building in the heart of the Dahiyeh neighborhood, using civilians as a human shield” at the time of the attack.

Aqil had a $7 million bounty on his head from the United States for his suspected involvement in the 1983 strike on the US Embassy in Beirut, which killed 63 people, as well as the bombing of the Beirut Marine barracks, which killed 241 US personnel later that year.

A CNN team on the ground in Beirut saw a frantic effort to rescue people from underneath the rubble and rush the wounded to hospital. Witnesses said nearby buildings shook for nearly half an hour after the strike, which the IDF said it had carried out at around 4 p.m. local time.

A week of surprise attacks

Friday’s strike marked the fourth consecutive day of surprise attacks on Beirut and other sites across the country, even as Israeli forces continued deadly strikes and operations in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

The first major attack against Hezbollah this week came Tuesday afternoon when pagers belonging to the militant groups’ members exploded near-simultaneously. The pagers had been used by Hezbollah to communicate after the group’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, encouraged members to switch to low-tech devices to prevent more of them from being assassinated.

Almost exactly 24 hours later, Lebanon was rocked by a second wave of explosions, after Hezbollah walkie-talkies detonated in Beirut and the south of the country on Wednesday.

At least 37 people were killed, including some children, and more than 3,000 were injured in the twin attacks.

After initially refusing to comment on Tuesday’s pager explosions, Israel on Wednesday tacitly acknowledged its role in the attacks. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant praised the “excellent achievements” of the IDF, together with the country’s security agency, the Shin Bet, and its intelligence agency Mossad.

Gallant said a “new era” of war was beginning, and on Thursday Israel targeted Beirut for a third time, flying jets and dropping flares over the city while Nasrallah made a speech in which he pledged Israel would face a “reckoning.” Later, Israel launched one of its most intense bombardments against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon in nearly a year of cross–border strikes, saying it hit about 100 Hezbollah rocket launchers.

Friday’s airstrike was the third Israeli airstrike on Beirut since hostilities began last year, after Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel. In January, an Israeli airstrike killed Saleh Al-Arouri, deputy head of Hamas’ military wing, who had been living in Beirut. In July, a second Israeli strike on Beirut killed Hezbollah’s most senior military official, Fu’ad Shukr.

Before the surprise attacks on Lebanon, Israel’s security cabinet on Monday voted to add a new objective to its ongoing conflict with Hamas and Hezbollah: ensuring the safe return of residents from communities along its northern border with Lebanon to their homes.

After nearly a year of cross-border exchanges between Hezbollah and Israel, tens of thousands of people have been displaced from their homes both in southern Lebanon and northern Israel. While the return of residents of northern Israel has long been understood to be a political necessity for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, this is the first time it has been made an official war goal.

While ambulances and fire trucks rushed to the scene in southern Beirut, CNN’s team on the ground saw one car fleeing with suitcases strapped onto it, another sign of the fear and panic sweeping Lebanese civilians after days of explosions and now airstrikes.

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

Mia Carol stumbles as he and Elena Congost approach the finish line in the women's T12 marathon. (T...

Jamie Barton, CNN

Paralympian to appeal ‘cruel’ disqualification and loss of bronze medal

As visually impaired Spanish runner Elena Congost approached the finish line in the women’s T12 marathon on the final day of the Paralympics, she and her guide, Mia Carol, began to discuss the bronze medal they were about to win.

10 hours ago

Hezbollah militants take part in a military exercise with armed drones in Aaramta village in the Je...

Wyatte Grantham-Phillips, Michael Biesecker, Sarah El Deeb and Sarah Parvini, Associated Press

Here’s whats known about the remote-explosive attack in Lebanon and Syria

In what appears to be a sophisticated attack, pagers used by members of Hezbollah exploded almost simultaneously on Tuesday.

3 days ago

FILE - A person stands in front of a Meta sign outside of the company's headquarters in Menlo Park,...

Kelvin Chan, AP Business Writer

Meta bans Russia state media outlets over ‘foreign interference’

Meta is banning Russia state media organization from its social media company platforms, alleging that the outlets used deceptive tactics to amplify Moscow’s propaganda.

3 days ago

This undated image provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's Titan submers...

Ray Sanchez and Graham Hurley, CNN

OceanGate’s says Titan was ‘all smoke and mirrors’

David Lochridge, a former director of marine exploration for OceanGate who expressed safety concerns about the ill-fated Titan submersible, said Tuesday that company culture was centered on “making money” and “very little in the way of science.”

3 days ago

Smoke rises from fire in the environmentally protected area of Brasilia National Park during the dr...

ELÉONORE HUGHES, Associated Press

Brazilian firefighters battle national park wildfire that is enveloping Brasilia in smoke

Firefighters have battled flames spreading through a national park in Brazil in the latest wildfire in the country which is experiencing an historic drought.

3 days ago

In this photo illustration, the TikTok app is seen in the app store on a phone on March 13, 2024 in...

Brian Fung, CNN

TikTok just had the most important two hours of its life

A trio of federal judges on Monday began discussions on who really controls TikTok’s magical algorithm — the US-based company that runs the app or its Chinese parent, ByteDance.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

How lighting impacts your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Israeli airstrike in southern Beirut killed senior Hezbollah commander, says IDF