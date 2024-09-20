On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS & ELECTIONS

FBI finds white powder in letter addressed to Utah’s lieutenant governor’s office

Sep 20, 2024, 3:02 PM | Updated: 6:28 pm

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY Law enforcement is investigating a suspicious letter containing a white substance that was sent to Utah’s lieutenant governor’s office.

According to the lieutenant governor’s office, the FBI found a suspicious envelope addressed to the office on Friday in Reno, Nevada. The office said the letter had “white powder” and was signed by the “United States Traitor Elimination Army.”

“This incident is the latest tactic in a nationwide trend of threats and intimidation toward election officials. But we will not be intimidated,” Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson said in a press release. “I am grateful for the swift action of postal workers and law enforcement and the perseverance of election workers who show up and do their jobs every day despite all the rhetoric and risk.”

The office said Utah was one of at least 20 states whose election offices were sent suspicious packages that federal authorities are investigating.

“The lieutenant governor and state law enforcement officials will continue to monitor the situation and take all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of election workers and maintain an orderly election,” the office stated.

The Utah Democratic Party Chair, Diane Lewis, released a statement in response to this investigation, also condemning the threats of violence against the state’s election workers.

“The professionals who handle our votes are integral to the democratic process, and threats made against election workers undermine the foundations of our democracy. I am grateful that those at the Lieutenant Governor’s Office are safe, and that United States Postal Workers and the FBI were able to address the situation,” Lewis said.

Lewis also criticized former President Donald Trump for pushing “election-denying conspiracy theories” and stoking the “culture of political intimidation.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics & Elections

FILE - Chester County, Pa., election workers process mail-in and absentee ballots at West Chester U...

Lindsay Aerts

Election returns are protected records, Utah’s Court of Appeals ruling affirms

A pair of Utah women who sued to get access to sensitive election returns from 2020 have again been denied access to those records thanks to a Utah Court of appeals ruling Thursday. That ruling affirmed that election returns are protected and can't be made public.

31 minutes ago

Former President Donald Trump made a brief appearance in Utah on Saturday, speaking to private dono...

Jacob Freeman

‘Help us flip Nevada and Arizona’ says Utah Republican Party

The Utah Republican Party called on its base Friday to help Republicans win Utah's neighboring swing states, Nevada and Arizona.

2 hours ago

Secret Service agents cover former president Donald Trump during a campaign rally for former Presid...

Holmes Lybrand and Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

Acting Secret Service director admits ‘complacency’ at July Trump rally

Secret Service acting Director Ronald Rowe admitted a shocking breach of protocol before former President Donald Trump was shot at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13.

6 hours ago

Olivia Nuzzi and Robert F Kennedy, Jr are pictured in a split image. One of America’s most acclai...

Brian Stelter, CNN

New York magazine writer Olivia Nuzzi placed on leave after disclosing RFK relationship

One of America’s most acclaimed magazine writers, Olivia Nuzzi of New York magazine, has been placed on leave while a “third-party review” is conducted after Nuzzi disclosed that she “had engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign while she was reporting on the campaign.”

7 hours ago

Members of the US Secret Service Counter-Sniper team set up watch from the roof of the House of Rep...

Clare Foran, Annie Grayer and Haley Talbot, CNN

House to vote on bill bolstering presidential candidates’ Secret Service protection

The House is expected to pass a bill Friday bolstering Secret Service protection for major presidential and vice presidential candidates, a move that comes in the wake of two apparent assassination attempts targeting GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump.

10 hours ago

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks at his monthly news conference held at the Eccles Broadcast Center in ...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Gov. Cox opposes electing judges after series of rulings prompts anger from lawmakers

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said he does not support electing judges in the state but is open to other judicial reforms in the wake of a series of rulings that have prompted anger from Republican lawmakers.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

How lighting impacts your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

FBI finds white powder in letter addressed to Utah’s lieutenant governor’s office