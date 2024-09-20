FBI finds white powder in letter addressed to Utah’s lieutenant governor’s office

SALT LAKE CITY — Law enforcement is investigating a suspicious letter containing a white substance that was sent to Utah’s lieutenant governor’s office.

According to the lieutenant governor’s office, the FBI found a suspicious envelope addressed to the office on Friday in Reno, Nevada. The office said the letter had “white powder” and was signed by the “United States Traitor Elimination Army.”

“This incident is the latest tactic in a nationwide trend of threats and intimidation toward election officials. But we will not be intimidated,” Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson said in a press release. “I am grateful for the swift action of postal workers and law enforcement and the perseverance of election workers who show up and do their jobs every day despite all the rhetoric and risk.”

We will not be intimidated. pic.twitter.com/azi57ySePF — Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson (@LGHendersonUtah) September 20, 2024

The office said Utah was one of at least 20 states whose election offices were sent suspicious packages that federal authorities are investigating.

“The lieutenant governor and state law enforcement officials will continue to monitor the situation and take all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of election workers and maintain an orderly election,” the office stated.

The Utah Democratic Party Chair, Diane Lewis, released a statement in response to this investigation, also condemning the threats of violence against the state’s election workers.

“The professionals who handle our votes are integral to the democratic process, and threats made against election workers undermine the foundations of our democracy. I am grateful that those at the Lieutenant Governor’s Office are safe, and that United States Postal Workers and the FBI were able to address the situation,” Lewis said.

Lewis also criticized former President Donald Trump for pushing “election-denying conspiracy theories” and stoking the “culture of political intimidation.”