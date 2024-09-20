On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Body found inside vehicle at Box Elder County rest area, UHP says

Sep 20, 2024, 4:16 PM | Updated: 4:18 pm

A body was found inside a vehicle at a rest stop in Box Elder County on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2024, a...

A body was found inside a vehicle at a rest stop in Box Elder County on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2024, according to Utah Highway Patrol. (Utah Department of Transportation)

(Utah Department of Transportation)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

PERRY, Box Elder County — A body was found inside a vehicle at a rest stop in Box Elder County Friday, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Sgt. Andrew Battenfield said the body was reported to authorities just before 11:30 a.m. Shortly after, responders located the body inside a vehicle at Perry Rest Area on the northbound side of Interstate 15. Battenfield did not know who reported the body.

Authorities did not say whether the “vehicle” was a semitruck or some other kind of car.

Battenfield said authorities were working to identify the person and notify their next of kin before releasing their name.

The investigation was ongoing Thursday afternoon.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE - Chester County, Pa., election workers process mail-in and absentee ballots at West Chester U...

Lindsay Aerts

Election returns are protected records, Utah’s Court of Appeals ruling affirms

A pair of Utah women who sued to get access to sensitive election returns from 2020 have again been denied access to those records thanks to a Utah Court of appeals ruling Thursday. That ruling affirmed that election returns are protected and can't be made public.

10 minutes ago

A photo of 15-year-old Mia Ramirez who is recovering from a stroke...

Emma Benson

Taylorsville High School student fighting for her life in ICU following stroke

A Taylorsville family is thanking the community for its support after their teen daughter was sent to the ICU after having a serious stroke.

25 minutes ago

Oluwatobi Oludaisi Shokunbi, 34, was banned from the University of Utah campus on Sept. 19, 2024, a...

Logan Stefanich and Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

Man rearrested, faces 4 charges tied to stalking on University of Utah campus

University of Utah police rearrested a man Friday after issuing a campus-wide safety alert Wednesday. He faces trespassing, lewdness and stalking charges.

1 hour ago

Delicate Arch in Arches National Park near Moab, Utah. (Ray Grass, Deseret News)...

Daniel Woodruff

State of Utah withholds taxpayer funds from Grand County after scathing audit

The state of Utah has put a freeze on any new taxpayer money going to Grand County.

1 hour ago

Former President Donald Trump made a brief appearance in Utah on Saturday, speaking to private dono...

Jacob Freeman

‘Help us flip Nevada and Arizona’ says Utah Republican Party

The Utah Republican Party called on its base Friday to help Republicans win Utah's neighboring swing states, Nevada and Arizona.

1 hour ago

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson speaks at the Ken Garff Esports Spring Celebration 2023 at the Jon M. Hun...

Michael Houck

FBI finds white powder in letter addressed to Utah’s lieutenant governor’s office

Law enforcement is investigating a suspicious letter containing a white substance that was sent to Utah's lieutenant governor’s office on Friday.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

How lighting impacts your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Body found inside vehicle at Box Elder County rest area, UHP says