Body found inside vehicle at Box Elder County rest area, UHP says

PERRY, Box Elder County — A body was found inside a vehicle at a rest stop in Box Elder County Friday, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Sgt. Andrew Battenfield said the body was reported to authorities just before 11:30 a.m. Shortly after, responders located the body inside a vehicle at Perry Rest Area on the northbound side of Interstate 15. Battenfield did not know who reported the body.

Authorities did not say whether the “vehicle” was a semitruck or some other kind of car.

Battenfield said authorities were working to identify the person and notify their next of kin before releasing their name.

The investigation was ongoing Thursday afternoon.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.