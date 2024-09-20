On the Site:
What’s The Story Behind Connor Ingram’s New Utah Hockey Club Mask?

Sep 20, 2024, 3:23 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – With the Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural training camp now underway, this new chapter in Utah provides a plethora of new beginnings and opportunities for each player. For goaltender Connor Ingram, some of those new opportunities include several new defensemen, a fresh set of pads and a new mask.

However, one thing that remains the same is an image of the Joker on the back of his helmet.

New Additions to the Utah Hockey Club’s Blue Line Will Greatly Benefit Their Goaltenders

After finishing with one of the worst goals against averages and power-kills in the league last season, the Utah Hockey Club made it very clear what their offseason intentions were. After acquiring Mikhail Sergachev, John Marino and Ian Cole, it was obvious that they were ready to be more competitive and do a better job at helping Ingram keep pucks out of the net.

Related: Where Can Utah Hockey Club Improve This Season?

“It should make it easier,” Igram said. “Those are big pieces to add and anytime you add guys with a true veteran presence and who have been around the league for a long time. It’s good to add guys like that and just have them around. It’ll help a lot for sure.”

With each of these players joining the defensive unit, Utah should see noticeable improvements which will enhance their odds of securing a playoff spot and potentially provide yet another new opportunity for this team.

Connor Ingram’s Joker Mask

While his pads and mask are new to compliment Utah’s colors and branding, what hasn’t changed is an image of the Joker from the Dark Night Trilogy on the back, which has been a feature on his helmets since the age of 16.

Sticking with the Batman theme, the phrase, ““It’s not who I am underneath, but what I do that defines me” can be found next to the Joker.

“It’s the alter ego as it’s called,” Ingram told KSL Sports. “Kobe Bryant had the Black Mamba, things like that. When you put that helmet on, you turn into somebody else. You’re not who you are out here. You get out there and nobody is your friend, it’s showtime so that’s kind of what it represents.”

No doubt a perfect sentiment for what it takes to be a goaltender in the NHL as winning or losing can often come down to whether or not you make the save.

Utah Hockey Schedule

Fans can watch Ingram’s first game with the Utah Hockey Club on October 8 against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

