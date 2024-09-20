‘Help us flip Nevada and Arizona’ says Utah Republican Party

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Republican Party called on its base Friday to help Republicans win Utah’s neighboring swing states, Nevada and Arizona.

Many Utah Republicans received an email asking them to join “major door-knocking and canvassing trips.” The GOP said it would provide a bus ride and lodging to Republicans who are willing to make the trip across state lines.

“Calling on every dedicated Republican to help turn these battleground states red,” the email said.

The email came less than a week after former President Donald Trump visited Utah. During his brief campaign stop, Trump acknowledged that even though Utah isn’t a battleground state, it holds a unique position sitting between two important swing states, according to Utah GOP officials Robert Axson and Brad Bonham.

Utah’s GOP said they’ll bus people to Nevada from October 3 to 6, then to Arizona from Oct. 10 to 13.