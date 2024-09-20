Taylorsville High School student fighting for her life in ICU following stroke

On the Site:
TAYLORSVILLE — Tyler Fresquez describes his younger sister, Mia Ramirez, as kind, athletic, and adventurous.

“She loves makeup. She loves her friends,” she said. “She loves softball. Every time we play a sport, she beats me. Don’t ask me why I lose to a 15-year-old in basketball, but I do.”

Tyler Fresquez (right) with his little sister Mia (middle). (Ramirez Family)

On Tuesday morning, Tyler’s stepfather went into Mia’s room when he hadn’t her getting ready for school and found Mia on the ground, unconscious.

“She wasn’t able to talk, wasn’t able to move. It kind of threw the family into immediate panic,” Fresquez said.

Mia was rushed to the hospital and placed in the ICU.

“It’s not something that you would ever expect to happen to a young girl, especially a 15-year-old,” Fresquez said.

A selfie of Mia. (Ramirez Family) A photo of Mia playing softball. (Ramirez Family) A photo of Mia playing softball. (Ramirez Family)

Fresquez said his sister was otherwise perfectly healthy, so doctors are trying to figure out the cause of the stroke. But he’s confident that she’ll pull through.

“She is probably the bravest person in our family for sure, and that’s why I think she will make it through this fight,” he said.

Fresquez said he’s grateful for those who have rallied around his family.

“It’s a complete blessing to be shown this much love, and it shows that when a bad thing happens, it draws people together, and the community is able to support each other and help each other in difficult times,” he said.

There is a GoFundMe* to help Mia’s family with medical expenses. Her softball team will also hold a fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Vista Softball Fields.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

