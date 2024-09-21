The Soup Kitchen owner wants to sell restaurant; employee hoping to raise funds to make offer to buy

SALT LAKE CITY — For more than 50 years, Stuart Aikten’s family name has been tied to the Soup Kitchen, a restaurant that has grown into multiple locations across the Salt Lake Valley. Aitken said he’s looking to sell the restaurant. One of his long-time employees is hoping to buy.

“My father acquired the Soup Kitchen in that Sugar House location in 1976,” he said.

Aitken said his other siblings are not involved with the restaurant. He and his wife do not have children.

“I’m basically here taking care of shop 24/7.”

Aitken is now ready to pass it on.

“Best scenario would be to pay the debt that we owe, sell the restaurants to the rightful people who want to run them,” he said.

He has spoken to business brokers who said there are people interested in taking over. Robi Huss-Sassé hopes to be the one to continue Aitken’s father’s legacy.

“I’ve been here for the better part of 30 years,” Huss-Sassé said.

She worked under Aitken’s father before he took over the business. She said she and Aitken are the only two people who know the family recipes by heart.

“If it goes into corporate hands, we’re going to lose that love and compassion. Therefore, the flavor that everybody knows for 50 years,” she said.

Aitken is waiting on the Small Business Administration to allow him to sell the business. In the meantime, Huss-Sassé is hoping to raise $100,000 for a deposit and to pay off an existing COVID-19 loan from the SBA. A *GoFundMe has been set up in order to do so.

“We have to go through some hurdles,” Aitken said. “She has to qualify for the (Small Business Administration).”

Huss-Sassé said her children, who have all worked at the Soup Kitchen, are on board to help. Looking ahead into the future, Huss-Sassé wants to market the business more on social media, create vegan food options for customers, and even find ways to help feed the homeless.

Huss-Sassé said she loves the Salt Lake community and wants to keep these restaurants for those who love it too.

“I absolutely do feel that I’m the best candidate to take over The Soup Kitchen only because I’ve grown with it. I make the product. I know that, and it can’t change. And also, I am a community member in Sugar House and in the Salt Lake Valley. All of these things together, it’s really all about good clean food and community and helping each other, working together and achieving that goal.”

“She wants (the restaurants),” Aitken said. “If her will (is) that hard, then let’s continue.”

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.