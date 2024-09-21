On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

The Soup Kitchen owner wants to sell restaurant; employee hoping to raise funds to make offer to buy

Sep 20, 2024, 6:28 PM | Updated: 6:35 pm

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — For more than 50 years, Stuart Aikten’s family name has been tied to the Soup Kitchen, a restaurant that has grown into multiple locations across the Salt Lake Valley. Aitken said he’s looking to sell the restaurant. One of his long-time employees is hoping to buy.

“My father acquired the Soup Kitchen in that Sugar House location in 1976,” he said.

Aitken said his other siblings are not involved with the restaurant. He and his wife do not have children.

“I’m basically here taking care of shop 24/7.”

Aitken is now ready to pass it on.

A painting inside The Soup Kitchen restaurant in Salt Lake City. (KSL TV)

“Best scenario would be to pay the debt that we owe, sell the restaurants to the rightful people who want to run them,” he said.

He has spoken to business brokers who said there are people interested in taking over. Robi Huss-Sassé hopes to be the one to continue Aitken’s father’s legacy.

“I’ve been here for the better part of 30 years,” Huss-Sassé said.

She worked under Aitken’s father before he took over the business. She said she and Aitken are the only two people who know the family recipes by heart.

“If it goes into corporate hands, we’re going to lose that love and compassion. Therefore, the flavor that everybody knows for 50 years,” she said.

A bowl of soup at The Soup Kitchen restaurant in Salt Lake City on Sept. 20, 2024. (KSL TV)

Aitken is waiting on the Small Business Administration to allow him to sell the business. In the meantime, Huss-Sassé is hoping to raise $100,000 for a deposit and to pay off an existing COVID-19 loan from the SBA. A *GoFundMe has been set up in order to do so.

“We have to go through some hurdles,” Aitken said. “She has to qualify for the (Small Business Administration).”

Huss-Sassé said her children, who have all worked at the Soup Kitchen, are on board to help. Looking ahead into the future, Huss-Sassé wants to market the business more on social media, create vegan food options for customers, and even find ways to help feed the homeless.

Huss-Sassé said she loves the Salt Lake community and wants to keep these restaurants for those who love it too.

The Soup Kitchen, a restaurant in Salt Lake City, was passed down to Stuart Aikten by his father. After years of business, Aikten is trying to pass the restaurant along to a friend and employee at the restaurant who wants to pay off the company’s debt and expand the menu and outreach. But the business faces many hurdles to pass ownership. (KSL TV)

“I absolutely do feel that I’m the best candidate to take over The Soup Kitchen only because I’ve grown with it. I make the product. I know that, and it can’t change. And also, I am a community member in Sugar House and in the Salt Lake Valley. All of these things together, it’s really all about good clean food and community and helping each other, working together and achieving that goal.”

“She wants (the restaurants),” Aitken said. “If her will (is) that hard, then let’s continue.”

The Soup Kitchen, a restaurant in Salt Lake City, was passed down to Stuart Aikten by his father. After years of business, Aikten is trying to pass the restaurant along to a friend and employee at the restaurant who wants to pay off the company's debt and expand the menu and outreach. But the business faces many hurdles to pass ownership. (KSL TV) Artwork inside The Soup Kitchen in Salt Lake City. (KSL TV) A painting inside The Soup Kitchen restaurant in Salt Lake City. (KSL TV) A bowl of soup at The Soup Kitchen restaurant in Salt Lake City on Sept. 20, 2024. (KSL TV) The Soup Kitchen, a restaurant in Salt Lake City, was passed down to Stuart Aikten by his father. After years of business, Aikten is trying to pass the restaurant along to a friend and employee at the restaurant who wants to pay off the company's debt and expand the menu and outreach. But the business faces many hurdles to pass ownership. (KSL TV)

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE - Chester County, Pa., election workers process mail-in and absentee ballots at West Chester U...

Lindsay Aerts

Election returns are protected records, Utah’s Court of Appeals ruling affirms

A pair of Utah women who sued to get access to sensitive election returns from 2020 have again been denied access to those records thanks to a Utah Court of appeals ruling Thursday. That ruling affirmed that election returns are protected and can't be made public.

39 minutes ago

A photo of 15-year-old Mia Ramirez who is recovering from a stroke...

Emma Benson

Taylorsville High School student fighting for her life in ICU following stroke

A Taylorsville family is thanking the community for its support after their teen daughter was sent to the ICU after having a serious stroke.

54 minutes ago

Oluwatobi Oludaisi Shokunbi, 34, was banned from the University of Utah campus on Sept. 19, 2024, a...

Logan Stefanich and Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

Man rearrested, faces 4 charges tied to stalking on University of Utah campus

University of Utah police rearrested a man Friday after issuing a campus-wide safety alert Wednesday. He faces trespassing, lewdness and stalking charges.

2 hours ago

Delicate Arch in Arches National Park near Moab, Utah. (Ray Grass, Deseret News)...

Daniel Woodruff

State of Utah withholds taxpayer funds from Grand County after scathing audit

The state of Utah has put a freeze on any new taxpayer money going to Grand County.

2 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump made a brief appearance in Utah on Saturday, speaking to private dono...

Jacob Freeman

‘Help us flip Nevada and Arizona’ says Utah Republican Party

The Utah Republican Party called on its base Friday to help Republicans win Utah's neighboring swing states, Nevada and Arizona.

2 hours ago

A body was found inside a vehicle at a rest stop in Box Elder County on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2024, a...

Mary Culbertson

Body found inside vehicle at Box Elder County rest area, UHP says

A body was found inside a vehicle at a rest stop in Box Elder County.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

How lighting impacts your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

The Soup Kitchen owner wants to sell restaurant; employee hoping to raise funds to make offer to buy