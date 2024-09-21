Weber Fire District shows community leaders what it’s like behind the hose

OGDEN — Local leaders in Weber County had the chance to train with their county fire district and experience what it is like to do their jobs.

On Friday, the Weber Fire District invited politicians, business owners, and county employees to its Fire Ops 101 event, giving them all the experience of being a firefighter. In one exercise, the participants stepped into a smoke-filled building to rescue a crying baby dummy.

“It’s pretty crazy. Went into rooms where you have to backpack out and then go find the baby crying. It was pretty interesting,” said Laurence Palmer, a local dentist.

Deputy Chief for Weber Fire District David Reed hopes this experience showcases what his crews face daily.

“They get to go in, and they get to fill the heat, and they get to move around with all their tools on, and then SCBA and pulling hose and see how hard the job is,” Reed said.

He also wants to show that being adequately funded by the county and equipped with the right equipment can make a serious difference in their work.

“I got us lost. I ended up taking us into a dark room. Had to search our way around, bring up the equipment and help. That equipment was right,” said Steve Van Wagoner, a candidate for the Weber County Commission.

Reed hopes that experiences like these show county leaders the importance of being well-funded and properly equipped.

“When we come to them, and we tell them we need better equipment or we need to stay competitive with our wages, they have that perspective to go along with other things and other factors to make decisions,” Reed said.

Wagoner said it was an experience that showed him that having specific technology can be life or death.

“It would be great to see every firefighter to be able to at least have that handheld piece with them to protect their life and safety,” Wagoner said.

The International Association of Fire Fighters sponsors Fire Ops 101, and local union members donate their time to the event.