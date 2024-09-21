On the Site:
Outdoor Retailer not hosting November show in Salt Lake

Sep 20, 2024, 8:38 PM | Updated: 8:39 pm

BY DON BRINKERHOFF, KSL NEWSRADIO


SALT LAKE CITY Outdoor Retailer announced that it will not be hosting a show at the Salt Palace Convention Center in November.

The Outdoor Retailer Show has only been back in Salt Lake City for two years after being in Denver for five years. The shows typically generate tens of millions of dollars in economic activity.

Now, they are announcing that they are going to drop back from two shows a year to just one.

Show Director Sean Smith told The Daily that they are not canceling the November show. Instead, they are “focusing on putting one, larger more comprehensive show in the important ‘sell-in’ month of June.”

Smith said the decision comes after a “ton of feedback from exhibitors and attendees.”

The good news is that Smith said Outdoor Retailer is “absolutely staying in Salt Lake City.”

