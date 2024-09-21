Bryce Canyon hiker rescued after night below-freezing

BRYCE CANYON, Garfield County — A day hike turned into an overnight stay in below-freezing temperatures for a lost hiker in Bryce Canyon National Park.

According to park officials, the park received a call on Wednesday at 7 p.m. that a 47-year-old man went out for a hike from the Swamp Canyon trailhead, but had not returned.

Park rangers searched the trail that night, but were unable to locate the man. After resuming the search the next morning, teams were able to find him partly because they “spotted his unique shoe tracks,” officials said.

The man had spent the night in below-freezing temperatures with little food and water. He was taken by helicopter and treated in a Garfield County facility — officials said he was exhausted and dehydrated, but otherwise okay.

“Remember to always be prepared while hiking in Bryce Canyon by wearing proper footwear and carrying a map, ample food, and water,” park officials said. “At this time of year, you can also expect a drastic fluctuation in daily temperatures, so dressing in layers is also highly recommended.”