LORI VALLOW & CHAD DAYBELL

Volunteers talk about demolishing Chad Daybell home, make way for memorial space

Sep 20, 2024, 10:07 PM | Updated: 10:20 pm

Garna Mejia's Profile Picture

BY GARNA MEJIA


SALEM, Idaho — The former home of Chad Daybell, the man sentenced to death in the murders of his wife and two step-children, was demolished Friday.

According to Rusty Taylor, owner of Taylor Excavation, several contractors volunteered to raze the home to the ground and its surrounding structures, including a tree significant to JJ Vallow’s burial place. Taylor said about 80 man-hours were donated to the effort.

“We had mixed feelings about doing it, but we weighed out the pros and the cons. It was pretty much a no-brainer to get it done because I think what is going to be here in the future is going to be a good thing,” said Taylor. “It’s a whole different deal. Everybody knew what they needed to do and just did it.”

The Fremont County home, which was owned by Chad Daybell’s attorney, John Prior, was recently purchased by a local Idaho couple. The couple started a non-profit, SJ Healing Crossroads, with the intent of turning the property into a memorial site in honor of the victims.

“There is a feeling of somberness with this. It comes up because we watched it all happen throughout everything, and now we’re here, not that it’s going to erase the things that happened, but hopefully it will smooth some things out for some people,” said Justin Tupper of Tupper Excavation.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL 5 TV (@kslnews)


Tupper and his father used their excavators to knock down the structures.

Crews started by demolishing a barn and shed before moving to an annex building known as the “cozy cone” before taking down the Daybell home.

The remains of JJ Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, were discovered buried on the property in June 2020. Tammy Daybell, 49, was murdered inside the home in October 2019. The children were killed earlier that year in September.

“That’s probably the hardest thing to think about…those kids didn’t have a choice, and their lives were taken from them, and they didn’t have a say,” said Colton Andersen, owner of Andersen Earthworks.

Andersen and his brother used their dump truck to haul debris from the property to the landfill.

“It had a really eerie feeling. It’s starting to feel better now but it had a pretty eerie feeling when we started today. I never even set foot in the house. I didn’t want to, didn’t want anything to do with it,” Taylor said.

Demolition workers watching the Daybell home being torn down.

Demolition workers watching the Daybell home being torn down. (KSL TV)

Taylor spent the day in his excavator taking down the buildings. He was also asked to take down the tree next to JJ Vallow’s burial site by several people close to the case, including law enforcement officials and some of the victims’ family members. The experience was emotional for Taylor.

“People don’t want those bad memories. People who were driving by actually asked if I would take that tree down so it wouldn’t remind them of where JJ was found,” he said.

Chad Daybell was sentenced to death on June 1, while his second wife, Lori Vallow Daybell, was sentenced to life in prison in July 2023.

“I think overall it was a pretty good experience for me,” said Justin Jensen of Double JJ Dirtworks. “I think healing is one thing for those involved. A lot of them drive past and can see what was here and they’re able to take it and use it in a park like space now. Something beautiful will be here when such a tragic thing happened here.” Jensen also volunteered to haul debris to the landfill.

SJ Healing Crossroads said they are still figuring out how to memorialize the space. They said changes to the property likely won’t come until next year, 2025.

The nonprofit is accepting funds and resources for the memorial, which you can donate at their website.

