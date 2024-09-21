Davis Darts Best Weber Warriors In Region 1 Opener

On the Site:
Sep 20, 2024, 9:56 PM

PLEASANT VIEW, UtahDavis and Weber’s Region 1 opener lived up to the hype. A scoring-charged first half gave way to a defensive struggle in the final two quarters. Despite their best efforts, the Warriors saw a two-point conversion come up short in the final seconds, giving Davis a 39-37 win.

The Davis Darts battled the Weber Warriors in week six of the high school football season.

First Quarter

Davis took the opening kickoff and marched into the Weber red zone. The high-scoring Darts offense leaned on junior Tyson Baggett with a wide receiver reverse. Baggett rounded the edge and found open pastures as he cruised into the end zone with an easy touchdown.

The Warriors answered with a touchdown drive of their own on their first possession. Weber had no trouble moving the ball, finding the end zone on a one-yard plunge from Dyson Parker to tie the game.

Davis added a 30-yard field goal to take a 10-7 lead late in the period.

Second Quarter

On the quarter’s first play, Davis’ Bode Sparrow picked off a pass for the game’s first turnover. The Darts wasted no time as junior quarterback Tradon Bessinger tossed a 13-yard dime to Baggett for his second TD of the night. Davis led 16-7 after a failed two-point conversion.

Dyson Parker capped the next Weber drive with his second rushing score of the night from 12 yards out.

Davis’ offense kept rolling as they added a third touchdown midway through the second quarter. Bessinger threw his second TD of the game to Easton Frasure to take a 23-14 with seven minutes left in the half.

Weber advanced into the red zone on their next possession, helped by an unsportsmanlike penalty from the Darts. After another penalty gave the Warriors a first down inside the five, Parker took the handoff and rumbled into the end zone for his third TD.

On the next play from scrimmage, Weber forced an interception on a tip drill, taking over possession on the Dart side of the field. That drive resulted in a 19-yard field goal for the Warriors.

Davis bounced right back, needing less than 90 seconds to get into the end zone right before the end of the half. Frasure’s second TD catch gave the Darts a 29-24 halftime lead.

Third Quarter

The offensive fireworks show turned into a second half defensive battle as neither offense could gain much traction in the period.

Both teams combined for five punts in the third quarter.

Fourth Quarter

Davis broke the scoring drought early in the fourth when senior running back Owen Talbot scored from one yard out. The Darts led 36-24 after the extra point.

Needing a touchdown to stay in the game, QB Crew Cacciacarne lofted a beautiful pass into the end zone looking for Tyson Higgs. Higgs reeled in the scoring pass despite being blanketed by a Davis defender. Weber trailed by five with less than eight minutes to play after the TD.

Davis’ Finn Garff nailed a 50-yard field goal with 6:18 left to give his team a 39-31 lead.

The Warriors cut the lead to two when Cacciacarne found tight end Tyler Payne in the end zone for six points with 43 seconds remaining. Forced to go for two, Cacciacarne’s pass came up short, giving Davis the 39-37 win.

