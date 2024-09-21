On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Cottonwood Heights police search for missing senior citizen with Alzheimer’s

Sep 20, 2024, 10:22 PM

A photo of the missing 76-year-old Deidrie Groth....

A photo of the missing 76-year-old Deidrie Groth. (The Cottonwood Heights Police Department)

(The Cottonwood Heights Police Department)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Police have activated a Silver Alert for an elderly woman with Alzheimer’s who went missing Friday afternoon.

According to the Cottonwood Heights Police Department, Deidrie Groth, 76, was last seen at 2:15 p.m. in the area of 8900 South Alpen Way. Police said she was last seen wearing a moss green jacket and blue jeans.

Police describe Groth as 5’2” and 105 lbs, with grey hair and brown eyes. They say she is able-bodied and can travel without assistance.

If you have any information about Groth’s whereabouts, you can contact the police at 801-944-7100.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A crowded Smiths Ballpark on Sept. 20, 2024, as people watch one of the last Salt Lake Bees games p...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Fans feeling bittersweet about last Bees games at Smith’s Ballpark

As the Salt Lake Bees begin their last weekend at the Smiths Ballpark, fans of the team crowded the stadium Friday night and reminisced over the team 30 year history.

1 hour ago

The remains of Chad Daybell's Idaho home after new owners demolished it on Sept. 20, 2024....

Garna Mejia

Volunteers talk about demolishing Chad Daybell home, make way for memorial space

The former home of Chad Daybell, the man sentenced to death in the murders of his wife and two step-children, was demolished Friday.

2 hours ago

People walk through the Outdoor Retailer Snow Show at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lak...

Don Brinkerhoff, KSL NewsRadio

Outdoor Retailer not hosting November show in Salt Lake

Outdoor Retailer announced that it will not be hosting a show at the Salt Palace Convention Center in November.

4 hours ago

Community leaders engaging with the Fire Ops 101 event in Weber County....

Mike Anderson and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Weber Fire District shows community leaders what it’s like behind the hose

Local leaders in Weber County had the chance to train with their county fire district and experience what it is like to do their jobs. 

5 hours ago

Terra Fire Department's firetruck. Gerry Neil started the department and was its chief for 44 years...

Alex Cabrero

Terra fire chief passes away, was Tooele County’s longest serving volunteer

Gerry Neil, the longtime chief of the Terra Fire Department, passed away a few days ago after getting home from a family reunion.

5 hours ago

The Soup Kitchen, a restaurant in Salt Lake City, was passed down to Stuart Aikten by his father. A...

Brianna Chavez

The Soup Kitchen owner wants to sell restaurant; employee hoping to raise funds to make offer to buy

The owner of a Salt Lake City restaurant who carried the business from his father is looking to pass the business down to a friend. But it isn't proving easy.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

How lighting impacts your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Cottonwood Heights police search for missing senior citizen with Alzheimer’s