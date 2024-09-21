Cottonwood Heights police search for missing senior citizen with Alzheimer’s

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Police have activated a Silver Alert for an elderly woman with Alzheimer’s who went missing Friday afternoon.

According to the Cottonwood Heights Police Department, Deidrie Groth, 76, was last seen at 2:15 p.m. in the area of 8900 South Alpen Way. Police said she was last seen wearing a moss green jacket and blue jeans.

Police describe Groth as 5’2” and 105 lbs, with grey hair and brown eyes. They say she is able-bodied and can travel without assistance.

If you have any information about Groth’s whereabouts, you can contact the police at 801-944-7100.